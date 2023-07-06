Mist Cove was built in 2000 as a replica of the 1952-built Liseron and its former fleetmate, MV Observer, which The Boat Company retired in 2002.

Slightly longer than Liseron at 157 feet, Mist Cove carries over its older fleetmate's distinctive styling and general arrangement but adds a modern aluminum hull in place of Liseron's wooden hull.

Mist Cove features the same general deck plan as Liseron, offering up a forward-facing observation lounge; a midships Salon for socializing; and an enclosed, heated dining area mounted on the ship's fantail stern, where meals are taken.

The ship has been designed to include the same nautical touches throughout its cabins and public areas. Expect to see plenty of polished wooden, brass accents, and soft lighting throughout the vessel.

Activities offered onboard and ashore include lectures and presentations from the vessel's onboard naturalists, wildlife viewing (binoculars are provided in each cabin), hikes, nature walks and beachcombing sessions, along with kayaking and stream, lake and shoreside fishing expeditions.

Dining

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are taken on the ship's fantail, where an enclosed dining area offers 180-degree views overlooking the ship's stern.

Snacks are provided throughout the day, and an open bar serves up both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Special point is made to offer meals that include fresh fruit, vegetables and even freshly-caught catch.

Cabins

Like Liseron, Mist Cove offers 10 cozy oceanview cabins, each of which is outfitted with a queen lower bed and a twin upper bunk.

Each cabin offers a private bath with a stall shower; a double wardrobe and several drawers for storing belongings; and a screened picture window that can be opened and latched to allow fresh air. Each room has temperature control, standard North American electrical outlets, flashlights, binoculars, towels, linens, a hair dryer, and toiletries.

Top Deck Attractions

Mist Cove's upper decks offer plenty of scenic viewing opportunities. The ship's pilothouse is open for passengers to see the inner-workings of the ship's navigational hub, when conditions allow.

Entertainment

Being a small ship, Mist Cove's entertainment is primarily passenger-directed. While there may be the odd lecture or low-key event, most passengers will be happy socializing with each other over nightcaps, reading, or strolling the decks during time not spent ashore. Socializing is part of the fun of the small-ship experience, and passengers booking aboard Mist Cove should be prepared for it.

Itineraries

Mist Cove operates The Boat Company's Alaskan cruise journeys that sail between Sitka and Juneau, or reverse.