Constructed in 1952 as a minesweeper and deployed to France, Liseron was acquired by The Boat Company and extensively refitted into a passenger vessel in 1989.

Since then, the 145-foot long ship has been providing a classic cruising experience in Alaska's remote wilderness.

Interiors and cabins are decidedly nautical, with exposed beams and girders, gorgeous wooden accents, and brass fixtures throughout. A cozy, comfortable vessel that is sure to please maritime buffs, Liseron offers an open bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks; a comfortable main salon that serves as the ship's library and social gathering hub; and a heated, enclosed outdoor dining area on the vessel's fantail, or stern.

A small forward-facing lounge provides views over the ship's bow, while open deck spaces wrap attractively around the ship's Main and Skiff Decks.

Up on Bridge Deck, the ship's pilothouse has an open-bridge policy that allows passengers to peer into the navigational side of things when conditions allow.

Onboard activities include educational and entertainment presentations, wildlife viewing (binoculars are provided in each cabin) and lectures by onboard naturalists. Ashore, passengers can participate in hikes, nature walks and beachcombing sessions, along with kayaking and stream, lake and shoreside fishing.

Dining

Meals aboard Liseron are taken on the ship's fantail, which is enclosed and heated, yet still provides 180-degree views overlooking the stern of the ship.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are prepared onboard, along with snacks throughout the day. Meals feature fresh fruit, vegetables, and even fish caught by passengers.

Cabins

Liseron offers 10 cozy oceanview cabins, each with a queen lower bunk and a twin upper bunk.

All cabins offer a private bath with stall shower, a double wardrobe, several drawers, and a screened picture window that can be latched open to allow for fresh air. Rooms all offer temperature control, standard North American electrical outlets, binoculars, flashlights, towels, linens, a hair dryer, along with toiletries.

Top Deck Attractions

Up top, Liseron offers plenty of open deck space for passengers to take in the scenery outside. The ship's pilothouse can be accessed when conditions allow.

Entertainment

Aside from the occasional lecture, most passengers will be comfortable socializing with one another, taking in the air on the decks, or immersed in a book. This is a quiet, yet social and convivial style of cruise.

Itineraries

Liseron sails The Boat Company's Alaskan voyages that operate between Sitka and Juneau, or reverse.