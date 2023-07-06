Chartered by Teeming River Cruises, Royal Crown still offers much of the class and charm that it had when it was a luxury vessel known as River Cloud. Cabins are outfitted with glossy wood paneling, while bathroom sinks are adorned with marble and gold accents.

Public rooms reflect the grandeur of a bygone time, channeling a look that is half luxury sailing ship and half Orient Express, transported effortlessly to the waterways of Europe. Expect plenty of polished woods, brass accents and wainscoting onboard.

Unlike most river cruise ships, Royal Crown has only two interior passenger decks, making it an easy ship to traverse and get around in. Public rooms are clustered bow-to-stern on the Panorama Deck, which features a main lounge, reception area, boutique and beauty salon, a library, the ship's main restaurant, and a fitness center and sauna located at the ship's stern.

The lower Select Deck offers a small massage room and contains all of the passenger accommodations aboard.

There is no passenger elevator aboard Royal Crown.

Dining

Meals can be enjoyed in the ship's main restaurant, a cozy affair lined with windows and tables to suit almost any group size. Cuisine onboard ranges from European-inspired specialties to North American favorites.

Dining times aboard Teeming River Cruises' vessels vary according to itinerary and day, but generally early riser light breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., full breakfast buffet between 7 and 9 am, lunch buffet from noon to 1:30 p.m., and dinner from 7 to 9 p.m.

Cabins

Deluxe Cabins serve as the entry-level accommodation aboard Royal Crown and also the most common. These 150-square-foot rooms are attractively decorated and feature two nautical-style porthole windows. They have twin beds (that cannot be pushed together) adorned with reading lights, a closet and a small flat-panel TV. Bathrooms are small but have gold faucets and marble-clad sink and stand-up shower.

Premium Cabins are also 150 square feet and are located on the Select Deck. There are four of these rooms available, and are identical to the Deluxe Cabins with the exception that they feature a queen-size bed.

Royal Suites are the largest category of accommodation aboard the Royal Crown. Measuring 200 square feet, these spacious rooms feature a queen bed, small seating area, flat-panel TV, large closet and marble-clad bathroom with stand-up shower.

Top Deck Attractions

Royal Crown offers plenty of seating and viewing options on its uppermost sun deck, referred to as the Lido Deck. A dedicated Lido Bar can be found just aft of the wheelhouse.

Entertainment

Entertainment onboard is a low-key affair consisting of daily briefings and the odd nighttime event. Most passengers are content to mingle with each other over drinks and nightcaps.

Itineraries

Royal Crown can be found operating most of Teeming's itineraries on the Rhine and Moselle rivers.