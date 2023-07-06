The nine smallest cabins are 150 square feet, six on the lower deck (Emerald), and three on the middle deck (Ruby). There are four measuring 190 square feet, 32 measuring 225 square feet (eight of which are the innovative loft design, see below) and 22 suites measuring 300 square feet.

Every cabin features a flat-screen TV with channels including CNN, CNBC, BBC World, Travel Channel, CBS and Food Network. Movies on-demand are also available. There is a phone for dialing other cabins; a safe; a clock-radio/music player with a (very handy) integrated iPhone charger; a mini-bar stocked with water, soda and juice; and in all but the nine smallest cabins, a Keurig coffee maker. There are charging points on either side of the bed with both 220v and 110v sockets.

Storage space includes two to three closets and a variety of drawer space depending on the cabin category. All cabins get bathrobes and slippers. In the smallest cabins, the only shelves are in one of the three closets. Beds in all cabins can be configured as two singles or one king and are high enough to store large suitcases.

Bathrooms in all but the two lowest-level category cabins are roomy, with big showers (with glass doors) and lots of counter and shelf space. Every shower has a built-in stool and a handheld showerhead and a drawstring for drying wet clothes. In the larger bathrooms, there is also an overhead rainfall showerhead.

The mirrored cabinets offer storage space, as does a small cabinet underneath the sink. Products are from upmarket cosmetic company Molton Brown and feature a bar of soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and lotion. They are replenished daily.

Riverview (Emerald Deck): The six lower deck cabins are below the waterline, with two, two-foot by three-foot windows running along the top. Four are dedicated solo cabins and are the same size, but don't have a single supplement. We heard some concerns about noise in these rooms; the rest of the ship is very quiet.

Loft (Emerald Deck): Eight of the 32 225-square-foot cabins are on the lower Emerald Deck and feature the "loft" design, pioneered on sister Inspiration. These are ingeniously designed, with a raised platform seating area and huge double-height windows which (on sunny days) fill the room with light. The cabin consists of two sections: a lower section for the bedroom and bathroom. The bed faces the window; opposite is the TV, atop a fixed cabinet with three deep drawers. The raised area, up a few steps, has a small table and two chairs. The raised ceiling allows this cabin style to have the much taller window, spanning two decks (the cabins above have an L-shape to accommodate the larger window), the upper portion of which can be opened electronically. Curtains and blinds are also controlled electronically. These are really well-thought-out cabins, flooded with light and lots of space. The top part is perfect to contemplate the landscape or to read a book.

French Balcony (Ruby Deck): There are several configurations of French Balcony cabins, spread across all three decks. What they all have in common is that a portion of the floor-to-ceiling window opens, allowing unobstructed views. Category 2 cabins are 150 square feet and the bed does not face the window. Category 4 cabins are 190 square feet and the bed is angled so it somewhat faces the window. The eight Category 5 cabins are 225 square feet and are L-shaped to accommodate the loft cabins below. The layout features a low cabinet (with plug sockets above), which divides the bed from the seating area and gives the feel of a mini-suite (and also gives you more table space to pile your stuff). They feature floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors. Beds face the window and the flat-screen TV is attached to the wall. Category 6 cabins are the same square footage, but have a square-shaped layout which means you get an extra floor-to-ceiling glass window, however, we preferred the layout of the L-shaped cabins. Bathrooms are also a different layout, but with the same features. Although both these cabin categories are on the middle deck (usually regarded as more preferable on river ships), our advice would be to snag a loft cabin.

Suite (Diamond Deck): The 22 suites each have a pullout sleeping couch to accommodate a third and fourth passenger, a walk-in closet, two French balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows and brocade upholstery. They aren't "true suites," in that the seating area is not in a separate room from the bed, but at 300 square feet, they are still quite spacious. The suites also have access to a full American breakfast room service menu, as well as a cabin credit to go toward paid-for services like a massage or a hairdo.