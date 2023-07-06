Another thing that sets the Inspiration class of ships apart: "loft" design cabins, which have a raised platform seating area that provides extra space in lower-level cabins.

The same sophisticated vibe that permeates the ship's public areas extends to the cabins. The blackout curtains are thick, heavy sateen; the bathrooms are spacious with large vessel sinks and Molton Brown products; and the showers have rain showerheads. (There are no cabins with tubs onboard.) The bed -- a queen that can be moved into two twins -- is a dream, with 400-thread-count sheets, pillow-top mattress and 90-percent down-filled duvets. While we would have loved to see USB ports near the beds, we do appreciate the outlets there. Another thing we appreciate: The beds in the majority of the French Balcony rooms face the window, which partially opens.

In all cabins, standard amenities include in-room movies, mini-bars stocked with complimentary water and soft drinks (you can tell your steward what you prefer), a coffee maker and air conditioning. The Riverview, Loft and most French Balcony staterooms have two chairs and a table; the larger suites have a sofa that can also be used as a pullout bed. There's no vanity within the cabin itself but there is a mirror over the mini-bar area, along with two wineglasses if you want to open a bottle in your room. Storage is adequate across the categories, with closets that have drawers within, and the lighting includes bedside lamps. Suitcases can be stored under the bed. TV channels include CNN, CNBC, BBC World, Food Network, Travel Channel, CBS and Food Network. Movies on-demand are available.

Riverview (Emerald Deck): The smallest cabins on Grace, measuring 150 square feet, are on the lower deck. We heard some concerns about noise in these rooms; the rest of the ship is very quiet. The window is high up on the wall, but it stretches across the length of the cabin, adding more light.

Loft (Emerald Deck): Eight of the 32 225-square-foot cabins on the lower Emerald Deck feature the loft design. The cabin consists of two sections: a lower part where the bed and bathroom are and a raised platform, up a few steps, where there's a seating area. Each seating area has a small table with two chairs, plus a raised ceiling that allows the ship to have a much taller window, spanning two decks. (The cabins above have an L-shape to accommodate the larger window.) The upper portion of each window can be opened electronically for fresh air and the lower portion of the window is a French balcony that can be partially opened.

French Balcony (Ruby Deck): There are several configurations of French Balcony cabins. What they all have in common is that a portion of the floor-to-ceiling window opens, allowing unobstructed views. Category 2 cabins are 150 square feet and the bed does not face the window. Category 4 cabins are 190 square feet and the bed is angled so it somewhat faces the window. Category 5 and Category 6 cabins are both 225 square feet but differ primarily by the presence in the latter of a low cabinet that divides the bed from the seating area, which gives the feel of a mini-suite (and also gives you more table space to pile your stuff). In these cabins, the beds do face the window, although the flat-screen TV is put on the wall right across from the bed in Category 6 rooms, which mars the view a bit. (In the Category 5 cabins, the TVs are on the wall, which is the preferable setup.)

Suite (Diamond Deck): The 22 suites each have a pullout sleeping couch to accommodate a third and fourth passenger, a walk-in closet, marble bath, his-and-hers double sinks, two French balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows and brocade upholstery. They aren't "true suites," in that the seating area is not in a separate room from the bed, but at 300 square feet, they are still quite spacious. The suites also have access to a full American breakfast room service menu, but there are no other separate perks.