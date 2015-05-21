Cruiser Rating
Did Not Meet Expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
USTraveler99
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see Paris and other sites such as Monet's Garden. The weather was perfect the entire trip and the excursions were excellent. We first stayed at the Hotel du Louvre for two nights and it exceeded our expectations. While we enjoyed our Tauck cruise, mostly due to the excellent weather we had and the excursions, the entire Tauck experience did not meet our expectations. We expected ...
Sail Date: May 2023

The worst two weeks of our lives

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
Nancyjack
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our travel agent has been raving about Tauck for years, so when we said we wanted to do a cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, she suggested Tauck. We had been on a fabulous Viking river cruise a few years earlier and decided to try something different. What a mistake. Logistics: Problems with logistics began even before we boarded the ship. We were told to wait for a driver at the east ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Tauck is super

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
ken from ilinois
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have traveled with Tauck on four previous land vacations and figured they would be just as good on a river. We traveled from Amsterdam to Budapest. Halfway, we had to switch ships with Sprit's sister ship, the Treasures. Kept the same cabin number. The Danube River was too low and we heard about other tour groups bussing to cities from a docked ship. Our ship had 78 tourists; our cabin was ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Lovely but Really Wish the Food was Better!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
Gourmet Gal
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

This was a very enjoyable cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam. We booked through a TA, bought business class tickets through Tauck but chose our own hotels, not the Tauck hotels because the perks were better. However, Tauck still picked us up from the airport in Budapest and picked us up at our Amsterdam hotel and delivered us to the airport all in fine style. The fact that Tauck does not own ...
Sail Date: October 2017

2017 Tauck river cruise Sept 16- Oct 5

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
Cathyandsteveg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We began our journey on April 25, 2016, when we booked a long-time dream of a European River cruise. It seemed forever in the distance. The cost of the cruise was $18,170. We booked our own air on American Airlines at a cost of $3638.12. Steve used points to pay for the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam and the Hilton Budapest and the Conrad hotel in London. All excursions were included in the cruise at ...
Sail Date: September 2017

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
CLIVERD
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We took a cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. In the most part, the passengers are retirees - particularly from the USA. However, they were active and interesting retirees who were keen to do as much as possible. We were met at the airport after a long haul flight by the Tauck arranged transfer van. The van was in impeccable condition and the driver was excellent. We were taken to the ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Traveled with children

The Tauck people were the high point of this experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
jshee
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Tauck had the best reputation and they proved it! Every aspect of the the tour from planning through the final trip to the airport was planned and executed in an excellent manner. The Tauck people on the boat and their local guides brought the river and its ports to life in a wonderful and warm manner. The two days in Prague before the cruise were packed with interesting and informative tours ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Wonderful! Wonderful! Our New Favorite

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on ms Esprit

User Avatar
To see the whole world
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are a retired couple aged 65 & 73 who love to travel and especially cruise. We have cruised on both large & small ships. This was our first river cruise and our first with Tauck, but not the last. First, the Esprit is a lovely ship with I believe a maximum of 118 passengers. There were 99 on our cruise. We had a category 7 suite (#313) that was very comfortable and plenty large enough ...
Sail Date: May 2015

