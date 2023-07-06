Cabins are elegantly furnished with sumptuous bedding, including 400-thread-count bed linen and thick pillow-top mattresses. Amenities include Molton Brown bath products, robes, in-room movies and minibar stocked with complimentary water and soft drinks.

The main Compass Rose dining room offers flexible dining times, and vegetarian meals are always available. An alternative "bistro-style" dining venue offers lighter breakfasts and classic favorites at lunch and dinner. Al fresco dining is available on the Sun Deck, weather permitting. Guests in Category 7 suites are offered complimentary American breakfast room service. For all passengers complimentary snacks are available from 10:00 a.m. to midnight and unlimited onboard beverages, including regional wine, beer, premium spirits, specialty coffee, water and soft drinks are also included in the fare.

Esprit's entertainment includes enrichment lectures, nightly piano music, in-room movies, culinary demonstrations and visiting entertainers. There is complimentary WiFi, a fitness center and massage studio, plus putting green and whirlpool on the Sun Deck. Also available are a fleet of bicycles for use ashore.