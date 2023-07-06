  • Write a Review
ms Esprit Review

One of Tauck's four Jewel-class vessels sailing on the Rhine, Main and Danube, Esprit accommodates 118 passengers. Staterooms include 14 spacious 300-square-foot suites with walk-in closets and marble bathrooms with full-size tubs. Esprit also has seven 183-square-foot cabins, and standard cabins are 150 square feet. A total of 85 per cent of cabins have floor-to-ceiling windows with French balconies.

Cabins are elegantly furnished with sumptuous bedding, including 400-thread-count bed linen and thick pillow-top mattresses. Amenities include Molton Brown bath products, robes, in-room movies and minibar stocked with complimentary water and soft drinks.

The main Compass Rose dining room offers flexible dining times, and vegetarian meals are always available. An alternative "bistro-style" dining venue offers lighter breakfasts and classic favorites at lunch and dinner. Al fresco dining is available on the Sun Deck, weather permitting. Guests in Category 7 suites are offered complimentary American breakfast room service. For all passengers complimentary snacks are available from 10:00 a.m. to midnight and unlimited onboard beverages, including regional wine, beer, premium spirits, specialty coffee, water and soft drinks are also included in the fare.

Esprit's entertainment includes enrichment lectures, nightly piano music, in-room movies, culinary demonstrations and visiting entertainers. There is complimentary WiFi, a fitness center and massage studio, plus putting green and whirlpool on the Sun Deck. Also available are a fleet of bicycles for use ashore.

Passengers: 118
Crew: 36
Passenger to Crew: 3.28:1

ms Esprit Cruiser Reviews

Tauck is super

The Danube River was too low and we heard about other tour groups bussing to cities from a docked ship.The ship swap required a 3 hour drive after a city tour.Read More
ken from ilinois

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

However, once you take into account that the price includes airport transfers, pre or post cruise accommodation at a 5 star hotel, all tours, all drinks, great food and service and a highlight evening in Vienna you are, in fact, obtaining a very high quality and memorable cruise for outstanding value.All excursions and tours are also included in the price - these are also quality.Read More
CLIVERD

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Lovely but Really Wish the Food was Better!

Public spaces were light and airy in decor and roomy enough for all passengers during cocktail hour or dinner.The farewell dinner was somewhat better but was more like I would expect EVERY night for a premium cruiseline.Read More
Gourmet Gal

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

2017 Tauck river cruise Sept 16- Oct 5

When we got on board, I decided to talk to Carlos the cruise director about the glitch in our arrival and transport from the airport and the fact that no one helped us with our luggage upon our arrival to the ship.We walked back to the Waldorf and reception took us to room 204…which had a beautiful view of the garden.Read More
Cathyandsteveg

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

