Entertainment & Activities

The focus, entertainment-wise, on Sapphire is truly on destination-related enrichment. The core piece of the puzzle is Tauck's complimentary tour program, which is operated every day the ship is in port. Options are interesting and varied -- with a lot of special touches.

A "Discovery Briefing" occurs each night in the main lounge during cocktails and before dinner, during which one of three Tauck tour directors onboard discusses the next day's tour. In essence they offer a taste of what to expect and information on what time to congregate in the lounge. "Briefing" could be synonymous with "boring," but the directors all have strong ties to the places we visited, so the information is solid -- and the enthusiasm was real. Some mornings, a local guide would board the ship prior to our going ashore to give a lecture on the region and offer insight on some of the places we'd be visiting.

The tours themselves are operated with precision -- organized and on time, every time. Guides utilize the Quietvox wireless audio system on walking tours; they speak into a transmitter, and the sound is picked up by each person's individual receiver and earphone. Passengers can expect a combination of coach and walking tours, with an emphasis on the city centers Sapphire visits. Most are fine for people of every walking ability, though cobblestone streets and steps are common. Often, an easy-paced walking group is offered. Local guides who speak English lead tours, and Tauck's tour guides accompany the group.

In the evenings, there is piano entertainment provided in the main lounge (and the occasional liquor-induced passenger crooning). The ship also hosts folkloric performances in port by local musicians and dance troupes. By the time we reached our final destination, the songs were starting to sound the same, but we could certainly appreciate the talents of the mostly young people foot-stomping and pan-fluting their hearts out.