Emerald is beautiful without being ostentatious. The ship's public spaces and cabins include impeccably maintained polished marble and brass features, along with glass and crystal light fixtures. Emerald was completely refurbished in 2017 in large part to reduce the number of passengers onboard while introducing a new, large cabin category; cabins on Deck 2 were revamped, growing from 150 square feet to 225 square feet. The refurbishment also brought with it Arthur's, a casual restaurant named for Tauck's chairman, Arthur Tauck.

The cruise line/touring company has mastered destinations, too, providing a comfortable and fascinating experience in which passengers don't have to lift a finger if they don't want to. Most journeys on Emerald start with a land-tour option, which begins with transportation from the airport to a hotel -- all arranged by Tauck. The land option gives passengers a chance to explore cities like Paris, London or Monte Carlo, and Tauck arranges a mix of organized activities and time on your own for exploration.

Effortlessness is perhaps the defining characteristic of a cruise on Emerald. Everything a passenger needs has been planned for, and service is exceptional: friendly, intuitive and fast. And everything is included, from drinks to tips and shore excursions. This is the perfect cruise for someone who doesn't want to worry about any planning once it begins, the traveler who wants to show up and have everything taken care of.

While passengers can skip the ship's planned activities, most don't, which can be tricky for people who like to venture off on their own occasionally. It's even likely that other passengers will comment out of concern (or curiosity) if someone skips a cruise ship excursion. (With 98 passengers -- compared with 150 to almost 200 on other cruise ships and lines -- those sailing on Emerald tend to bond quickly.) Emerald is ideal for travelers who want to explore without any hassles.