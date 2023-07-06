A notable feature is that all cabins, with the exception of those on the lower Emerald Deck, have beds facing the windows (a relative rarity on riverships where most beds are placed side on to the river). This is an attractive feature as it means passengers can relax in bed and watch the passing riverscape right in front of them.

All cabins can be configured as singles or doubles and have separate European-style duvets for each passenger. Beds can be made up with a top sheet and blanket on request. All cabins have a Nespresso machine and mini-bar, stocked with water (still and sparkling) and sodas, which is replenished daily. Other standard amenities include climate control, large flat-screen TV, plug in hair dryer, safe, telephone and alarm clock with an iPod docking station.

Each cabin has a full-length mirror and closet with a good number of removable wooden hangers. One side of the wardrobe has a three-quarter length hanging space with two drawers beneath, and the other section has half-length hanging space with three large open shelf units below. There is a unit with three good-sized drawers plus a table with two comfortable armchairs. There is room to stow suitcases beneath the beds and two hooks on the back of the door are handy for hanging coats and other items. Sewing kits and shoeshine cloths are provided. There is also a small open shelf unit with a mirror above and an umbrella is supplied in every cabin. Staterooms are also fitted with an emergency alarm. Cabins are accessed with a key card, which is also used to operate the electricity supply by inserting it in a slot inside the door.

Other fittings include bedside cabinets with a drawer and open shelf, and there are individual reading lights on each side of the bed. The onboard voltage is, very usefully, both 220 volts and 110 volts and the cabins have a good number of well-placed sockets, both U.S. and European (North Americans and other overseas passengers will need to bring adapters to use the latter). A daily program, outlining the following day's timetable, including shore excursions, mealtimes and other activities is left in the cabin during the nightly turn-down service.

The TV, which includes a bow cam conveying live images of the ship's progress, has a variety of channels, including CNN, PBS America, Sky News, BBC World and a number of British and foreign-language channels. The TV also has music and on-demand movie channels.

The bathrooms are lovely, with a quality marble-topped vanity unit with a Villeroy & Boch basin, well-lit mirror and a large walk-in shower accessed by a door. There is a rainfall overhead shower and one height-adjustable nozzle, which can be used fixed or handheld and a retractable washing line. An open shelf, between the shower and basin, provides plenty of storage space and a fresh flower in a stem vase. There is more storage space in the well-lit mirrored unit above the wash basin and you need to look in here to find the fixed shaving/makeup mirror and shaver sockets. There is another large cupboard beneath the unit that contains a waste bin fixed inside one of the doors. Small bottles of Molton Brown shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion, plus shower caps, are provided and replenished as required. Robes and slippers are supplied in all cabins.

There is one wheelchair-accessible cabin, which is number 301, situated at the end of the corridor on the upper deck and close to the Panorama Lounge.

Riverview: MS Treasures' 35 standard staterooms are divided between the Emerald (lower), Ruby (middle) and Diamond (upper) decks. The eight category 1 cabins on the Emerald Deck measure 150 square feet and have a large fixed window set high that cannot be opened. Also on the Emerald Deck is the one category 2 cabin, which is 183 square feet, again with a fixed window.

French Balcony: Situated on the Ruby Deck and Diamond Deck, these cabins have floor-to-ceiling panoramic French balcony windows that slide open and overlook a rail. There are two category 3 cabins, located aft next to Arthur's restaurant on the Diamond Deck and they measure 150 square feet. The two category 4 cabins are situated midship at the beginning of the corridor on the Ruby Deck with two identical category 5 cabins (one the accessible cabin) situated directly above on the Diamond Deck. These cabins all measure 183 square feet and are slightly unusual as one of the walls is slanted, which provides the extra space, and the beds are set at an angle, but still face the river. The 20 new category 6 cabins are all situated on the Ruby Deck and all measure a spacious 225 square feet and have fold-down seats in the shower.

Suite: There are 14 suites on the Diamond Deck that all measure 300 square feet. Although described as suites, these rooms do not have a separate living and bedroom area. The extra space provides a larger bathroom, a big walk-in closet and additional seating, including a couch, in the cabin area. They also have two French balconies.