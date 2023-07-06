In common with its other vessels, MS Treasures was constructed to Tauck's specifications by its partner organization, the Swiss river ship builder Scylla. It provides a luxury all-inclusive cruise with meals, drinks, excursions and gratuities included in the fare.

First launched in 2011, MS Treasures underwent a radical "down-to-the-studs" refurbishment for the 2018 season; most notably reducing the passenger capacity by 17 percent. The 30 original 150-square-foot cabins on the middle Ruby Deck were replaced by 20 cabins measuring 225 square feet; reducing the total number of cabins from 59 to 49 and the number of passengers from 118 to 98. The low numbers create a very boutique and intimate onboard atmosphere.

The other main enhancement can be found in Arthur's, the ship's second dining venue previously called The Bistro. It has been upgraded with its own dedicated kitchen and chef and features an expanded menu that provides a casual dining alternative to the main restaurant.

MS Treasures is beautifully fitted out in an elegant yet contemporary style and the scene is set by the extravagant marble-floored lobby, which is topped by a glittering chandelier.

The 49 cabins comprise standard staterooms in five categories and one category of suites. The new configuration, plus flexible dining times, gives the ship a very spacious ambiance and it never feels crowded. Passengers can expect an extremely high level of personal service from crew members that include three directors (by contrast most other lines have one cruise director) who are always prepared to go the extra mile without a moment's hesitation. For example, on our cruise, the maitre d' brought in a specific type of wine that we mentioned and when our traveling companion asked if it would be possible to go to the hair salon on the larger Tauck ship MS Joy -- moored alongside in one port of call -- this was arranged.

Solo travelers, who often have to pay hefty single supplements, get a great deal with Tauck. On each sailing the eight lower deck category 1 cabins can be booked by single passengers with no additional supplement -- one of the reasons Tauck attracts a significant proportion of repeat passengers along with travelers who have previously been on the company's land tours.

MS Treasures sails on the Rhine, Main and Danube, including the 14-night Budapest to Amsterdam itinerary taking in all three rivers and five countries.