ms Savor Review

Editor Rating
18 reviews
Tauck River Cruising's ms Savor is one of two new-builds introduced to the fleet of European vessels in 2014. The vessel sails on the line's Rhine and Moselle itineraries.

At 443 feet each, the Inspiration-class ships ms Savor and its identical sibling, ms Inspire, are 23 percent longer than Tauck's four Jewel-class vessels and will accommodate 130 passengers -- just 10 percent more than its current ships. Ships of the same size operated by other lines carry up to 190 passengers.

A new feature on ms Savor are "loft" design cabins, which have a raised platform seating area that provides extra space in lower level cabins.

In total there are 67 cabins, and the line claims the ship offers more suites than any other European river vessel. The cabins -- 32 measuring 225 square feet, 13 from 150 to 190 square feet, and 22 suites measuring 300 square feet -- are located on three decks and are available in seven categories.

Eight of the 32 standard-sized cabins are on the lower Emerald Deck and feature the "loft" design. Located against the ship's hull, each seating area will have a small table with two chairs, plus a raised ceiling that allows the use of a much taller window than can normally be incorporated into cabins on the lower deck. The upper portion of each window can be opened for fresh air.

The 22 suites each have a pull-out sleeping couch to accommodate a third passenger, a walk-in closet, marble bath, his-and-hers double sinks, two French balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows and brocade upholstery.

Standard cabin amenities include plush bedding with 100 percent goose down pillows, Molton Brown toiletries, in-room movies, minibars stocked with complimentary water and soft drinks, and air-conditioning.

The main dining room on the Ruby Deck offers flexible dining times on an open-seating basis. An alternative casual dining venue, situated aft on the Diamond Deck, serves lighter breakfasts and classic favorites for lunch and dinner. There is also alfresco dining on the Sun Deck, weather permitting. Complimentary snacks are served from 10 a.m. to midnight, and breakfast room service is available in the suites.

The Panorama Lounge and Bar is forward on the Diamond Deck. On the Sun Deck, there's a whirlpool and putting green, and the ship also has bicycles available for shore use. Other onboard amenities include a fitness room, spa, hair salon, complimentary Internet and an elevator.

In addition to the crew of 39, the new vessels have a cruise director and three other Tauck directors onboard. They accompany shore excursions where passengers are divided into groups of no more than 25, with each group guided by a local expert.

Tauck features all-inclusive fares that offer unlimited, complimentary beverages aboard the ship -- including regional wine, beer, premium spirits, speciality coffee, water and soft drinks -- excursions, airport transfers and all gratuities.

About

Passengers: 130
Crew: 43
Passenger to Crew: 3.02:1
Launched: 2014

Tauck ms Savor Cruiser Reviews

Greatly enjoyed by most although several large flaws

This could have been easily remedied by dropping one of the three towns/villages at the start of the trip and making Vienna a two day stop.Cons: cost efficient only for those who go in every excursion, Only one day in Vienna, cuisine generally non-impressive.Read More
bluewater sail

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Fabulous and interesting!

Being able to take a cruise without single supplements which can cost up to 100%, is a real plus if you must travel solo, or prefer to do so.The ship is just beautiful and I especially love that in the lowest category, you pay the same for a solo, so NO single supplement.Read More
tobique33040

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Stay out of Cabin 102!

This was our second Tauck river cruise, the first one being from Milan to Amsterdam on the Rhine and it was wonderful!Thirdly, unlike the previous cruise which had excursions that varied from wine-tastings to museums to rides on the tram above the Rhine, this cruise seemed to focus on history over and over again.Read More
exlandlubber

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

The best and worse experience

The tours were very good and the river ship was beautiful with wonderful staff.We normally travel internationally alone, but we have heard very good things about tauck tours and thought that the boat was small and the group would be a manageable size.Read More
Maryellentong

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

