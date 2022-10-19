"As this was a Tauck Bridges tour, the ship was full of families, and the Cruise Director, Kamel, immediately began helping us get to know one another, and had special activities from the get-go for the young people on board.On two nights, there were special dinners for the young people, allowing the parents and grandparents an adult dining experience...."Read More
Our prior travel with Tauck gave us confidence that we could rely on Tauck for our once-in-a-lifetime trip with our son, his wife, and two grandchildren to handle the details and provide an excellent and memorable experience.
We expect glitches. There were none. We were met at the airport and transported to the Napoleon Hotel in Paris. The hotel was located near the Arch of Triumph with a ...
Part ONE
Tour Leaders: Karman Liovic, Dan Brandau, Victoria Putz (each and every one of them was excellent)
This was a fantastic trip for me and my husband. I would advocate for anyone to visit France this time of the year. I knew the river levels would be in a green mode as the spring runoff from the snow was completed. It was so very pleasant, cool and I have some mobility issues, so, ...
Our Destination Seine Tauck tour departed Paris on 10/19/2022 and returned on the 29th. This company was so highly recommended by a personal friend that we decided to give Tauck a whirl. Tauck was to come into competition with the Crystal Danube cruise we took one year prior to the pandemic.
WE found the service to be very uneven, the cruise was understaffed(not acceptable taking into ...
We eagerly awaited our Tauck family trip as we had an extremely positive experience in the past. This was anything but positive- the boat was not able too maintain comfortable temperatures in the heat we experienced, the food was bland and even inedible at times- we ended up eating plain pasta and cucumbers off the kids salad bar, the nightly entertainment was nonexistent and disappointing. The ...
This is my first Tauck trip and it did not disappoint in terms of service and the overall quality of what was offered.
I did the 14 day Seine river cruise trip from Paris to London in July 2017. In practice this is only 9 days on the river boat and 5 days in hotels in Paris and London.
The Tauck tour directors were helpful and friendly and I could not fault them. The whole trip was ...
Just returned from an 8 day cruise on the Swiss Saphire, she is owned by Tauck, but on this occasion had been chartered by Riviera Travel. She is a lovely boat (?ship?), fairly newly built and carries 120 passengers. We were in a cabin on the 3rd deck in one of the stern cabins, these cabins are larger than normal, the other cabins on the 3rd deck are double size. She is very well maintained ...
I chose this cruise because of the before and after days along with the visit to the Normandy beaches. Two days in London before the cruise, then the TGV under the channel to Paris for the cruise, then a stay in Versailles after the cruise. As usual with Tauck, we were pampered from start to finish. Everything was taken care of for us and the price was all inclusive. Although the ship is not ...
Tauck is truly a premier company. Everything from embarkation to disembarkation went smoothly and trouble free. The ship was lovely, a little dated, but well kept and scrupulously clean. The staff was wonderful. We had a suite which was spacious with a walkin closet, a fairly generous bathroom with a tub and shower, a very nice Nespresso maker (I got one for myself once I got home) and a seating ...
We stayed at their top level suite on the third level. The room was nice and decent amount of room. The tours and guides provided very good information and were overall very good. The staff took good care of us and our only real issue was the food was just subpar and not what we expected at all.
Tauk is promoted as a quality luxury river cruise but the food was very poor quality. We have cruised ...
Writing this in our hotel overlooking the Danube before we leave for dinner at the the Academe Club (courtesy of Tauck) on the last night of our trip.
By way of background, my wife and I have cruised usually twice a year since 2001. We have sailed with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Windstar before this trip. We are from Texas and so naturally have hit the Caribbean a lot, but we have ...