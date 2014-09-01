We traveled with Tauck once before, to Galapagos, and it was wonderful. I was particularly impressed with the way the scheduling was carefully planned so that we never felt rushed and had plenty of time before and after excursions. It was a small ship cruise, with only around 40 people.
This river cruise, "Holland & Belgium in Spring," was the opposite in terms of pacing. We have been to ...
We started in Dusseldorf (not in the options for embarkation above). The previous night the ship had been in an industrial area miles out, so I was expecting to pay for taxis, but on the day they had moved to a berth right in the heart of the old town. Here and in Cologne (where the towns are actually on the Rhine) Tauck had the prime spot to walk into town from.
Unfortunately the weather at ...
Tauck is a wonderful operator
It is an all inclusive cruise...all of the gratuities..shore excursions..alcohol and beverages
The MS Inspire is a gorgeous ship..I have been on 28 ocean cruises so I am not new to the cruise experience
From the second you board the ship until the second you disembark you are always greeted by name and an big smile very eager to cater to your every ...
This trip was regrettably not a good fit for our family for so many reasons - first of all, ever see the movie "Out to Sea"? That is a perfect representation of the bombastic, overbearing cruise director - annoying and patronizing personality who was harshly unaccommodating. He shrilly bellowed announcements over the intercom into your stateroom at 7:15am sharp every morning - that could not be ...
We originally were going on Viking (because we had heard the name) but they could not accommodate us in the hotel stay. Our agent suggested Tauck. What a blessing! We (my sister and our adult sons) loved our Tauck cruise. The ship was new and comfortable. Our rooms very comfortable. Food, drinks, staff, etc. all excellent. Having all-inclusive was great. No extra charges at any time. Not even for ...
This was Tauck's small ship cruise starting in Stockholm, then going to Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Tallinn and Copenhagen. Very well organized, experienced English-speaking guides, flexible in the case of less able-bodied passengers and smart about things like getting us into the Hermitage early to avoid the crowds. Only negative was that a different company (Ponant) owns & operates the boat, and ...
Our travel agent said Tauck was the Mercedes Benz of River Cruises. We were picked up in Amsterdam by a chauffeured Mercedes. I was expecting a small tour bus or van. We stayed in a loft room which we thought all in all had as much room as other rooms and more storage under the loft balcony.
I did not have to pull out my wallet except when we bought postcards etc from the small gift shop on ...
We have just returned from the "Romance of the Rhine", cruise on the MS Inspire, run by Tauck. After four land tours with Tauck we decided to try a river cruise. When Tauck says all inclusive they mean it. From the time we arrived at the hotel in Basel to the time we left the hotel in Amsterdam we paid for absolutely nothing. Sure on some shore excursions we decided to have a meal on our own ...
My wife and I took the South Bound Christmas Markets on the Rhine tour. The cruise cost roughly $1000 per day with a 100% cabin upgrade rate. Cost affects my review to a great extent, particularly regarding value received. It rained everyday, and temperature varied from very cold to warm.
The boat was new and the cabin was outstanding, but for the price it should have been. It was very quiet and ...
This was a great ship with great people. The staff was fantastic and the other passengers were delightful. Our cabin was excellent. Our ship carried 122 passengers and I think it might hold 130 maximum. Other similar sized ships will carry up to 220 passengers in the same space. We stayed at the Tauck-recommended hotel in Basel (our point of embarkation). The hotel is nice but sterile. We much ...