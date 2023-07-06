The boat's most innovative cabins are the eight Loft cabins. Though located on the bottom deck, each cabin actually combines space from the first and second decks for a bi-level room with the bed and bathroom on the bottom level and a unique sitting area in the "loft." Floor-to-ceiling windows in the loft areas give the rooms a bright, airy feel; the upper part of the windows can be opened. The only design flaw in the loft cabins is the placement of the TVs, which are mounted too low on the half wall opposite the bed. If you're lying in bed, you can't see most of the TV screen.

Another 16 cabins are spacious standard doubles (225 square feet apiece) with French balconies on the middle deck. Other categories include nine smaller 150-square-foot cabins on the first and second decks (the three second-deck cabins have French balconies) and 12 190- to 225-square-foot rooms with French balconies on the second and upper decks.

Each cabin features a flat-screen TV, a telephone for dialing other cabins, a minibar stocked with water, soda and juice, and one or two extra chairs. In all but the nine smallest cabins, a Keurig coffeemaker is also on hand. Storage space includes two to three narrow closets and a variety of drawer space depending on the cabin category. In the smallest cabins, the only shelves are in one of the three closets. Beds in all cabins can be configured as two singles or one king.

Bathrooms in all but the two lowest-level category cabins are roomy, with big showers (with glass doors) and lots of counter and shelf space. Every shower has a built-in stool and a handheld showerhead. In the larger bathrooms, an overhead rainfall showerhead offers a delightful start or end to the day. The mirrored cabinets offer even more storage space, as does a large cabinet underneath the sink. All bathrooms on Inspire do feature one somewhat amusing design flaw: The toilet paper holders do not adequately hold the rolls of TP, and if you're not careful, the roll quite easily falls to the floor and rolls out of reach.

Two 110-volt outlets allow U.S. passengers to use their hair dryers or curling irons without converters. Extra converters are available onboard for the remaining 220-volt outlets in the cabins. Free Wi-Fi is available in all cabins, though the signal strength varies throughout the day.

Individual Molton Brown toiletries include shampoo, conditioner, body wash and moisturizer.

Each cabin also features an emergency medical button that can be pushed to bring a crewmember to the cabin immediately.