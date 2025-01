" Items that were included were a private transfer from the airport to my hotel, even though I didn’t book my air or hotel thru Tauck; a transfer back to the airport at the end of the cruise; gratuities to ship staff, drivers, local guides, cruise tour directors, and the cruise director; unlimited complimentary beverages such as wine, beer and premium spirits as well as specialty coffee, water and soft drinks; all meals and snacks (no paid dining); and a choice of 2 included excursions at each port with sometimes an added excursion at night, such as the canal cruise of the Amsterdam light festival.Another lady had to make her own way back to the ship in Amsterdam when the cruise tour director told her to meet the group outside the Rijksmuseum's gift shop, but didn't specify which one. ..." Read More