For our first foray back into cruising my DH and I chose a Tauck Rhône cruise “Savoring France” beginning with 2 nights in the Intercontinental Paris Opera. We began our Paris visit at a different hotel with 6 nights at The Peninsula so it was a nice touch at the beginning when Tauck still provided a transfer from CDG to that hotel. We were on our own to take an Uber over to the Tauck hotel but ...
This cruise was not a good match for us. We have been to France many times, most recently in April of this year, always on our own, and are both reasonably fluent in French. What we thought would be a spectacular voyage along the Saone and Rhone was overall a disappointment. The trip started and ended with excellent transfers provided by Tauck, and our first encounter was at the ...
My most recent trip in June was a disaster. This was my 3rd trip with Tauck. My first riverboat trip was 3 years ago and it was magical and wonderful, this trip was awful.
The ship was worn and in dire need of updating. The hot tub was not working, nor was there any water in it. They ruined my blouse that I sent to laundry. The food was adequate but not good.
The Riverboat part of ...
Excellent ship on French Waterways (Rhone) with Tauck. Once you are on the ship, everything is included (well, we don't ask for laundry, so can't comment on it). But all drinks (soft/hard/wine) are included. Food are excellent and tasty, available in dining room (menu for dinner/buffet for B/L) and Bistro for dinner with reservation. Lounge/Bedroom/Restaurant are beautiful and tastily ...
We booked a French waterways cruise south from Lyon to Monaco. Poor weather interrupted the boat and prohibited the ship from sailing. We booked a category 7 cabin and added the additional stay in Paris. After the second day on the boat we were advised that we would not be able to sail, hence we began a "coach tour", Most definitely not what we had signed up for. We consulted with Tauck staff to ...
We recently returned home from our 40th Anniversary adventure that included Tauck’s French Escapade from Paris to Monte Carlo. Everyone knows I’m a big Tauck fan and I found this cruise package to be up to their usual high standard but I have to say the trip really fizzled at the end in Monte Carlo. More on that later. This was our first “Package Cruise” and I have to admit that I wouldn’t do ...
Tauck's French Escapade River Cruise Review July 18-31, 2014. South to North
Overview: This Tauck adventure features 4 nights in hotels, 2 in Monte Carlo and 2 in Paris. In between there is a 9 night river cruise on the Rhone & Saone Rivers on the 118 passenger Swiss Emerald. This was a high end vacation with a first class river cruise and 2 first class hotels. A rail trip on the 200mph TGV ...
My husband and I and two other couples enjoyed The Taste of France Cruise on the Swiss Emerald May 4 through 12. We began in Paris with Tauck's included transfer from the airport to the hotel Intercontinental Le Grand. It is a lovely hotel right across the street from L'Opera. Our room was small (typically European) with large windows that opened in both the bedroom and bath. A huge buffet ...
We just returned from our 3rd Tauck trip and in the past we could never say a bad word about them - this trip sure changed that.
The Tauck land portion was up to their usual standards, but unfortunately the Swiss Emerald was certainly not. The staff was very uncaring, and not at all what we expected. Our room wasn't cleaned several times during the cruise and when we complained the response was, ...
My first river cruise, but have traveled a lot with Tauck, so I had the Tauck high quality/service expectations going into it, and they were met. They have a quality crew partner in Scylla and to the casual observer they seemed to work well together.
I've only been on a few small-ship cruises, but felt that the cabin size and storage space were more than adequate (though I travel with only ...