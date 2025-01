Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Jewel

we returned home to the states after 14 days on the tauck swiss jewel, sailing from basel to amsterdam. we have over 100 days on both seabourn and silversea, and prior river cruises on the danube, the douro and others as well. we were very pleased with this tauck cruise. we have never traveled with tauck before and did not know what to expect, but they were great. the shore excursions were led by ...