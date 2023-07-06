The ship's elegance and class are mirrored by its crew; waiters wear crisp white uniforms, and guest services staff are tall, slim and dressed in black dresses with matching black pearl earring and necklace sets.

But despite its obviously luxe design, the ship never feels overbearing or ostentatious. In fact, it's got a laid-back vibe that's augmented by the marine-themed decor throughout. Le Lyrial is arrayed in varying shades of cream and gray, with blue highlights everywhere from the carpets to the seascape photographs in the cabin hallways. The art is similarly ocean themed, with three-dimensional works on each staircase landing featuring sand, shells and coral. The atrium's stunning metal, mobile-esque sculpture features fish-shaped pieces that hang down from the ceiling; their images are reflected in the mirrors on the decks above, making it appear as if fish are swimming in a circular column that rises the height of the atrium.

The understated elegance is all so very French because Ponant is a French-owned luxury cruise line. Its Frenchness can't be missed, from the onboard language to the cuisine to the Edith Piaf-style lounge singers at night. On partial charters of the ship, French is the first language onboard, with English always coming second. (One tour director told us the English-language announcements are always mysteriously shorter than the French ones.) Even on full charters, where everything is in English, you'll hear French spoken by the crew. And the dining, of course, is always French as well. It's a gourmand's dream, but can be difficult for fussier eaters to navigate.

Another area that might be hard to navigate is the French service at the guest services desk, where a smile can be hard to come by and complaints are sometimes met with dismissal. (In one instance, in which the elevator stopped between floors and passengers had to push the door open to be able to step out -- a few inches above the deck it was headed to -- the hotel director blamed the passengers for having too many people on the elevator; they had not, in fact, exceeded the limit.) Which is a shame because elsewhere onboard, service is top-notch with waiters and cabin attendants quick to respond to requests, always with a smile and a monsieur or madame.

The ship's one drawback is its cabins; other than the suites, cabins, while truly elegant, are small with the large beds taking up most of the open space. There's barely a person's width in between the wall-length vanity and the bed, and you can't open the closet and bathroom doors at the same time. One flaw balcony lovers will notice is the ship's steel superstructure, which makes it impossible to sit on your balcony and see the view; you have to be standing if you want to see anything.

Fortunately, Tauck's itineraries when chartering Le Lyrial are destination-packed, with mornings and afternoons mostly spent ashore, and presentations offered in the theater at other times. Most of the time you're in your room you'll be sleeping (including naps after an active morning or afternoon ashore).