The ship has six cabin classes, though location is the primary difference in the middle categories. Decor is in neutral shades of taupe, cream and chocolate with crimson accents. Storage is adequate but not generous -- especially on cold-weather cruises that necessitate bulky items. However, closets do have three deep shelves, along with a safe.

Bathrooms have a separate toilet compartment. In all categories, except the Owner's Suite, a solid panel slides to reveal a glass wall so you can shower with an ocean view (or keep it slid, for privacy). There's a lighted mirror over the two-drawer vanity, which harbors a hair dryer. Toiletries are Hermes. There's also a vanity and mirror running almost the length of the cabin, a flat-screen TV, a Nespresso machine and a selection of teas. Mini-bars are stocked with mineral water, juices, spirits and mixers.

Standard balconies have two wicker-like chairs and a small table. Three cabins are wheelchair-accessible. Note, however, that several split-level hallways require the use of chairlifts to ascend a few stairs.

Superior Stateroom: Eight of these cabins are on Deck 3 and measure 226 square feet. Seven have picture windows in place of a balcony. The forwardmost cabin has only a porthole.

Deluxe Stateroom: Slightly smaller at 200 square feet, 28 Deluxe Staterooms are on Deck 3 and have a 43-square-foot balcony.

Prestige Stateroom: These cabins are on Decks 4, 5 and 6 and differ from the Deluxe Staterooms only in location.

Prestige Suite: Located on Decks 5 and 6, these suites are two Prestige cabins that connect to create 398 square feet of living space, plus an 86-square-foot balcony. The suites have two bathrooms -- one with a small tub and the other with a shower -- and a sofa where the second bed would normally be.

Deluxe Suite: Three suites on Deck 6 are 290 square feet and have a 54-square-foot balcony. Each has a sofa, a small tub, separate shower and a dressing area.

Owner's Suite: The ship's premium accommodation is a roomy 484 square feet with a 97-square-foot balcony on Deck 6. It sports a separate living and dining area, plus a large bathroom with jetted bathtub, a guest bathroom and a double-width teak balcony.