SH Vega
Photo Credit: MF68
What the staff did for my friend's birthday!
Photo Credit: SH Vega Canadian Lights
Wildlife
Photo Credit: SH Vega Canadian Lights
Enormous iceberg
Photo Credit: SH Vega Canadian Lights
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
91 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Great deluxe cruise—and very good value
"Most bus tours of cities just pointed out locations (“that is our post office”) rather than teach about the local culture and lifestyle - good scientific information but not enough cultural presented - the food was just a notch below Silverseas (lack of flavor) All in all, a wonderful trip and I would not hesitate to use them again!Impartial information on the company was hard to find and some requests for info from the company were not as smooth as expected, but we eventually came around and felt comfortable enough to take a chance on them...."Read More
LetsGooooo avatar

LetsGooooo

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Great room steward, food is std for cruise service

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Basic cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Expeditions were quite well run and organized. Suggestion to repeat basic accommodation requirements each day for those that are more advanced in age and may need help, not just once at the first seminar of the trip. Additionally it would be good to give clear expectations of the terrain of any landing to support above comment. Giving passengers grief after the fact does not help the expedition ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Five star ship with 7 star service

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Klsy
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Fantastic ship. Five star hotel on the seas with 7 star Food & Beverage and Housekeeping services and customer service is phenomenal. Nothing you ask is too much. The captain and crew are very friendly and interact with guests wherever and wherever they meet. The expedition team is phenomenal as well. Every trip is well planned. Every trip is well organized. Safety is paramount. The ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Wow!! Thanks a lot for your wonderful feedback! We are glad to hear you enjoyed your trip and that you had a fantastic time! We are looking forward to having you aboard soon on your next...

Sail Date: December 2024

A Wonderful Expedition to Antarctica

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
StanC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I had a wonderful time with SH Vega Cruise for Antarctica. Though it’s for our 40-year wedding anniversary initially, yet it’s a truly perfect expedition experience for our lifetime as well! We’d like to deeply thank all crew members for their great works during the 18-day exciting journey. Our special appreciations, meanwhile, should go to the Expedition team, especially to Mariam, ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

What wonderful words and what an adventure, congratulations on your 40th Wedding Anniversary, what a milestone and what a way to celebrate. I truly appreciate your feedback on the TV and...

Sail Date: November 2024

Remarkable Voyage!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Nelrin
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Exceeding expectations! For 18 days, the Swan Hellenic SH Vega was my home away from home. Being my first cruise experience, it was a luxurious treat. I genuinely enjoyed every aspect of the expedition and lectures. Thank you for making us feel valued and well looked after. The food options were incredible, and the crew staff provided outstanding service. Despite their tireless efforts, they ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for your wonderful post. Sounds like an amazing adventure. We cannot wait to welcome you back onboard in the future. Sending all the best, Kim Daplyn Global Head of Guest...

Sail Date: November 2024

A BUCKET LIST MUST DO EXPEDITION VOYAGE !

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
S L W
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Wonderful experience on an absolute fantastic small expedition ship the SH Vega ! Although the ship has a passenger capacity of 152, on our voyage there were only 115 passengers which was even better, actually more crew than passengers. The ship was built in 2022 and the interior is contemporarily designed and very tastefully decorated throughout. Our balcony stateroom (middle position for ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Awww thank you so much for the wonderful review. So pleased you enjoyed your trip and the beautiful Vega, she is pretty special. Hope to welcome you back onboard very soon. Sending all...

Sail Date: November 2024

Best cruise ever!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
CjR-1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I cruised from Greenland to Labrador Newfoundland and disembarked in Halifax. Can’t say enough good things about the crew, starting from the top with Captain Lubo! The staff went out of their way to make sure we had everything we needed! Our expedition leader, Nicki was brilliant! Super personality and kept us all very well informed with briefings ever day! All the expedition ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Awww amazing, so lovely to read of your experience. Thank you for taking the time to post and what a moment to see the Northern Lights and so much wildlife. We cannot wait to welcome you back...

Sail Date: September 2024

Best cruise company ever.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
ArnieRuby 12
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I can hardly put into words how absolutely delighted I was with my trip to Canadian arctic and northern lights. The entire trip from start to finish was a dream. I loved every single moment of it. From the amazing team of staff to every single zodiac boat trip ( first one was a bit scary but the team explained exactly how to board a zodiac step 1/2/3/sit and slide!!!) I enjoyed every meal in the ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Awww I ADORE this, what a dream to read and I am over the moon you have such lasting memories. I know all staff involved will be so happy to read this. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts...

Sail Date: September 2024

Never too late to experience expedition cruising

Review for a Arctic Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
SH Vega Canadian Lights
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was my first expedition cruise and the best experience ever. From the pre holiday information, to transfer to the ship all was very efficient. The staff and crew made you feel so welcome, it was like being in a family. I just loved not having a casino, theatre etc. It was all about learning about the people, land and wildlife that we were seeing. The talks were of a high standard and ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for your lovely post, so pleased you had such a enjoyable stay with us. Also great to receive your tips and will ensure I feed this back to the Sales Team. We hope to...

Sail Date: September 2024

Excellent cruise team and most interesting cruise.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Crazycats77
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We thoroughly enjoyed the ship and all of the staff were absolutely delightful. Their sincerity and desire to help were completely genuine from the Captain to the cleaning crews. The Captain was very visible and approachable. The food and beverage team were fantastic and were very ably led by Puneet. The restaurant staff were friendly, charming, helpful, I can’t praise them enough!! The Wine ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for your lovely post and so pleased you enjoyed all Greenland had to offer and the facilities onboard Vega. We are deeply sorry about the logistical issues resulting in the...

Sail Date: August 2024

Absolutely amazing - great ship and crew

Review for a Arctic Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
APPD
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is a perfect size for accessing smaller places, the service is spot on and everyone we encountered from the Captain down was so very helpful and approachable. Do not mistake small for unstable - the ship has oversized stabilisers - it was a smooth journey at all times. The ship has everything you could wish for. A friendly atmosphere, fantastic food and service without being ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you for taking the time to post, this is a wonderful review and I am so pleased you had such a memorable stay. We hope to welcome you onboard again soon. Sending all the best, Kim...

Sail Date: August 2024

