"Most bus tours of cities just pointed out locations (“that is our post office”) rather than teach about the local culture and lifestyle
- good scientific information but not enough cultural presented
- the food was just a notch below Silverseas (lack of flavor)
All in all, a wonderful trip and I would not hesitate to use them again!Impartial information on the company was hard to find and some requests for info from the company were not as smooth as expected, but we eventually came around and felt comfortable enough to take a chance on them....
Expeditions were quite well run and organized. Suggestion to repeat basic accommodation requirements each day for those that are more advanced in age and may need help, not just once at the first seminar of the trip. Additionally it would be good to give clear expectations of the terrain of any landing to support above comment. Giving passengers grief after the fact does not help the expedition ...
Fantastic ship. Five star hotel on the seas with 7 star Food & Beverage and Housekeeping services and customer service is phenomenal. Nothing you ask is too much.
The captain and crew are very friendly and interact with guests wherever and wherever they meet.
The expedition team is phenomenal as well. Every trip is well planned. Every trip is well organized. Safety is paramount. The ...
My wife and I had a wonderful time with SH Vega Cruise for Antarctica. Though it’s for our 40-year wedding anniversary initially, yet it’s a truly perfect expedition experience for our lifetime as well!
We’d like to deeply thank all crew members for their great works during the 18-day exciting journey. Our special appreciations, meanwhile, should go to the Expedition team, especially to Mariam, ...
Exceeding expectations!
For 18 days, the Swan Hellenic SH Vega was my home away from home. Being my first cruise experience, it was a luxurious treat. I genuinely enjoyed every aspect of the expedition and lectures. Thank you for making us feel valued and well looked after. The food options were incredible, and the crew staff provided outstanding service. Despite their tireless efforts, they ...
Wonderful experience on an absolute fantastic small expedition ship the SH Vega !
Although the ship has a passenger capacity of 152, on our voyage there were only 115 passengers which was even better, actually more crew than passengers. The ship was built in 2022 and the interior is contemporarily designed and very tastefully decorated throughout. Our balcony stateroom (middle position for ...
My husband and I cruised from Greenland to Labrador Newfoundland and disembarked in Halifax. Can’t say enough good things about the crew, starting from the top with Captain Lubo! The staff went out of their way to make sure we had everything we needed! Our expedition leader, Nicki was brilliant! Super personality and kept us all very well informed with briefings ever day! All the expedition ...
I can hardly put into words how absolutely delighted I was with my trip to Canadian arctic and northern lights. The entire trip from start to finish was a dream. I loved every single moment of it. From the amazing team of staff to every single zodiac boat trip ( first one was a bit scary but the team explained exactly how to board a zodiac step 1/2/3/sit and slide!!!) I enjoyed every meal in the ...
This was my first expedition cruise and the best experience ever. From the pre holiday information, to transfer to the ship all was very efficient. The staff and crew made you feel so welcome, it was like being in a family.
I just loved not having a casino, theatre etc. It was all about learning about the people, land and wildlife that we were seeing. The talks were of a high standard and ...
We thoroughly enjoyed the ship and all of the staff were absolutely delightful. Their sincerity and desire to help were completely genuine from the Captain to the cleaning crews. The Captain was very visible and approachable. The food and beverage team were fantastic and were very ably led by Puneet. The restaurant staff were friendly, charming, helpful, I can’t praise them enough!! The Wine ...
The ship is a perfect size for accessing smaller places, the service is spot on and everyone we encountered from the Captain down was so very helpful and approachable.
Do not mistake small for unstable - the ship has oversized stabilisers - it was a smooth journey at all times.
The ship has everything you could wish for.
A friendly atmosphere, fantastic food and service without being ...