Food on SH Vega is uncomplicated and cover all tastes. There are three restaurants: Swan Dining Room, which can seat all passengers in one sitting and serves buffet food on SH Vega and a la carte meals; the Club Lounge which is more informal and serves lighter breakfast and lunch food options as well as afternoon tea daily, and the Pool Grill which is ideal for al fresco dining but is not always open.

Room service is complimentary for all guests and available 24 hours a day.

Free Restaurants on SH Vega

Swan Dining Room: This large dining space with 152 seats offers buffet breakfasts with homemade breads, interesting juices and smoothies and hot food available to order; buffet lunches, and buffet and a la carte dinners. There are ‘always available’ options -- the Caesar salad is excellent -- and Culinary Ambassadors’ Selection dishes.

Club Lounge: Offering lighter, more informal buffet breakfasts and lunches, plus Piemonte’s famous style of pizza and daily afternoon tea. Cold and hot drinks are always available here, including still and sparkling water dispensers.

Pool Grill: Open dependent on the weather. Mainly serving buffet style, themed lunches and dinners -- we especially loved the curry lunch buffet and the BBQ on the last night.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on SH Vega

There are no specialty restaurants on SH Vega.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on SH Vega: Swan Dining Room

With only three restaurants there is plenty of food on SH Vega to suit different tastes. Swan Dining Room offers a wide range of food on SH Vega based around international and regional cuisines, striking a nice balance between fine dining and more casual dining with impeccable, friendly service.

The evening a la carte menu offers vegetarian, gluten free, sugar free and healthy options, along with two or three daily Culinary Selection dishes such as beef tartare with garlic brushed crostini, greens and tomato mustard dressing; and sole roulade with Spanish paprika roasted potato wedges and saffron beurre-blanc.

Honouring its British heritage, Swan Hellenic serves afternoon tea daily in the living-room inspired Club Lounge: "High Seas High Tea" includes a range of sandwiches, cakes and of course pots of tea, from traditional to herbal.

Room service is always an option for when you’re feeling lazy and want to relax in your cabin with a movie; especially after an active day exploring destinations such as Antarctica. The menu, which tends to focus on the ‘always available’ items, can be found on the in-room TVs.

Dietary Restrictions on SH Vega

Most dietary requirements, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, sugar free and diabetic, will be catered for.

Those with dietary requirements are encouraged to fill in the guest reservation form at the time of booking. This is passed to the ship. Ahead of embarkation, the hotel team and executive chef review and then speak with the guest/s on arrival.

It cannot be guaranteed that options will be available once the cruise departs.