All categories feel high-spec and nothing has been overlooked, from considered lighting including night lights, to binoculars and fluffy robes in all categories.

On the downside for single travellers, there is no solo accommodation and just one accessible stateroom. Complimentary room service is available 24 hours a day for all categories.

What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on SH Vega

There are four types of room available. Oceanview cabins measuring 204 square feet feature large windows instead of a balcony -- despite this they do not feel claustrophobic, and apart from size they offer an almost identical spec as Balcony cabins. There are no inside / interior cabins on SH Vega.

In all four categories, expect a generous amount of storage and cupboard space; USB ports next to the extremely comfortable beds; premium bed linens; sofa beds; curtains separating the living and sleeping space; TV featuring news channels, movies, the ships’ daily planner, and a bow camera; a desk; safe; mini bar with included soft drinks and beer; large bathrooms with rain head showers and excellent storage space; full sized Italian bathroom amenities; robes and slippers (in all room categories); binoculars for wildlife spotting; and holographic fireplaces (all room categories).

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on SH Vega

Balcony cabins are bigger in square footage at 301 square feet than Oceanview cabins at 19 m2, and include large balconies with a table and two chairs. Sixteen Balcony cabins can accommodate a third person.

Balcony cabins -- all on Deck 5 and 6 -- are the most popular accommodation choice thanks to their 6m2 of outdoor space.

The two Suites and four Premium Suites differ in size at 473 square feet and 527 square feet, respectively, and have much larger balconies, measuring 12m2. They can accommodate four passengers and are also interconnecting, making them a great option for families or groups.

The four suites are found on Deck 5 and 6 midship, while the two premium suites are situated in the aft on Deck 6. All six suites feature a separate living and sleeping area.

There are no obstructed cabins on SH Vega.

Cabin Bathrooms on SH Vega

By no means an afterthought, bathrooms on SH Vega are spacious and luxurious across all categories, featuring a marble and wood design.

There is only one accessible (oceanview) stateroom which has a fully operable wheelchair access wet unit.

In all accommodation categories, expect decent sized sinks, a good amount of shelf and cupboard storage, a partial glass shower door, Grohe rain head showers and handheld shower hose, a washing line and full-sized Italian toiletries by Lajatica.

Cabins to Avoid on SH Vega

Those sensitive to noise might want to avoid the Balcony staterooms at the fore of the ship on Deck 6.

Passengers with a tendency to suffer from seasickness should look to avoid aft and forward cabins. Instead, secure the midship Oceanview (D4) on Deck 4, or midship Balcony cabins (M5) or Suites on Deck 5 or 6; note that the four Suites are located midship while the two Premium Suites are located at the aft.

The Balcony staterooms on Deck 6 forward are directly under the Observation Lounge and therefore might be subject to noise in the evenings. Another point to note is that Oceanview staterooms 405,406, 407 and 408 are situated opposite the self-service launderette.

Alternatively, check out our favorite staterooms below:

Cruise Critic Cabin/Room Picks

Budget: One of the midship Oceanview cabins on Deck 4

Splash: The midship Balcony cabins on Deck 6

Splurge: One of the Suites on Deck 6. Our picks are 615 or 616

Family: One of the six Suites, which are all interconnecting with Balcony cabins