Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Minerva

We had a great time on this cruise. The service, the rooms, the food was all five star. Enjoyed the small boat atmosphere. Because of this size it was easy great to get to know everyone. The crew was always there to help and educate us on our trip to Antarctica. I would travel with them again. The best part of the trip was the expeditions onto shore. They always picked great spots to land ...