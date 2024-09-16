So much wildlife in Antarctica!
Photo Credit: SKBK
Zodiac cruising
Photo Credit: SKBK
Sunset at SHDiana Aug.24
Photo Credit: Marisa Vianna
Marisa in Syracuse
Photo Credit: Marisa Vianna
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
37 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Top Notch Experience with Swan Hellenic
"Where did Swan Hellenic need improvement (and thus the reason I did not give the highest rating): - Onboard Entertainment: the lectures and presentations were very good; however, outside this there was little in the way of entertainment - some creativity here is necessary; there was an onboard pianist who was just mediocre (very repetitive night after night) - Reservation and pre-departure aspects of the booking process was woefully inadequate.We would just hope that Swan Hellenic take a look at a more holistic approach to the entire customer relationship lifecycle...."Read More
Boeing747-8I avatar

Boeing747-8I

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 37 Swan Hellenic SH Diana Cruise Reviews

Excellent experience on the SH Diana!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
SKBK
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are looking for more of an expedition feel and more opportunities for landings with a few nice amenities, I HIGHLY recommend the SH Diana in the Swan Hellenic cruise company. The weather dictated much of what happened on our cruise and we often ended up going to different bays than originally planned which is easier to do when you are on a smaller vessel. One day, we had to change plans ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for such a detailed and great review! It sounds like you had a fantastic time and yes the pasta bar is very appreciated by many guests!! Glad you had the opportunity of...

Sail Date: December 2024

Heavenly Hellenic

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
ConorTheKid
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Normally, the crew that look after your everyday kind of activities on board a cruise tend to have responsibilities such as lifeguard or DJ or whatever. On expedition cruise like this one, however, it's all about expertise in various areas to do with science and nature. All were expert boat handlers and could 'mata' a 'fuego' if called upon to do so. Moreover, they were people with degrees or ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Woweeee what a review, thank you so much for taking the time to post your experience. It sounds simply magical. So pleased you had such memorable experience. We hope to welcome you back...

Sail Date: December 2024

Some Good, Lots of Bad

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
ECCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were very excited to be able to cruise on Swan Hellenic Diana on a unique route from Cape Town to Ushuaia, visiting Tristan de Cunha, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. This was to be our second expedition to Antarctica and the attraction of the additional islands as well as a virtually new ship was a huge draw for us. The reality, though, was quite different from our ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for taking the time to post and we are sincerely sorry to read this. We would like to address this further for you, please send over your concerns to...

Sail Date: November 2024

NOT a Luxury Cruise. Don't Believe the Advertising

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
Bernie46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Myself and my wife had always wanted to visit the Seychelles and the Swan Hellenic itinerary looked amazing. Unfortunately the reality was anything but. SH advertise : ‘See what others don’t’ implying visists to remote islands, hikes to less visited sights, isolated snorkeling spots etc The reality : Trips to Islands that could all have been visited on a day trip from Mahe, Guides that ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

We are so sorry to read of your concerns and are working with your Tour Operator to provide a full response to you. Thank you for taking the time to post and we will ensure all aspects of...

Sail Date: October 2024

Not what we expected. Expensive for what you get.

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
KrissyH
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I'll start with the good - Overall my husband and I enjoyed our cruise but this was mostly due to the people we met on board. The ship was lovely and finished to a good standard. The Seychelles was amazing, but we would have liked to see more. The food was good albeit often not very warm and limited choice for vegetarians. Now the bad :( - we were very disappointed with ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you for the taking the time to post and I am so sorry to read your comments, this is really disappointing to note. We will work with your Tour Operator to ensure a full response is...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Felt like a Guinea Pig on a Training Cruise

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
Mazaran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I sailed with Swan Hellenic in October 2024 on their heart of the Seychelles cruise. The cruise had many problems but I decided to hold off posting an immediate review in order to give Swan Hellenic the opportunity to address these issues. After a couple of communications from their Global Head of Guest Relations, which were basically cut and paste responses, paragraphs that didn’t relate to ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for your continued feedback and we are sorry you remain dissatisfied with the responses and compensation offer. We will ensure this is used for improvements to the service...

Sail Date: October 2024

See what others don't: disappointment start to end

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
SeabirdDawg
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The SH Diana is a wonderful ship with relatively spacious and well-furnished rooms. The public areas are attractive, and it is well-equipped with areas to eat and drink. The facilities for Swan Hellenic’s oft-quoted ‘expedition’ ethos are also good. However, this fundamental provision, is seriously undermined when it comes to delivery of a quality holiday experience. Across the board, there ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you for taking the time to post and add further details to the concerns raised with the Seychelles voyage. We are deeply sorry you remain dissatisfied with the response sent and the...

Sail Date: October 2024

Very Disappointing

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
mar10cc
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

VERY DISAPPOINTING I’ve tried to give a balanced view but it’s difficult given that the cruise was disappointing in so many ways. The advertising and details of the trip looked good, but it appears to have been written by a marketing person in a remote office somewhere, and nobody checked if what they were promising was actually possible or could be delivered. And it wasn’t. Most timings ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

We are so sorry to read of your concerns and are working with your Tour Operator to provide a full response to you. Thank you for taking the time to post and we will ensure all aspects of...

Sail Date: October 2024

A great way to see the Seychelles

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
KJCPCS
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A great way to see the islands of the Seychelles. They are small islands and most can be explored in 1 or 2 days. Having the ship as a floating hotel made visiting 7 different islands very simple and hassle free. The ships crew, cabins and dining facilities were all excellent. Entertainment was limited but was as expected. The guided walks and tours were very good and we were privileged to ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for taking the time to post, I completely agree a Swan Hellenic cruise is a perfect opportunity to see so many different islands that you wouldn't necessarily be able to...

Sail Date: October 2024

A Mediterranean Marvel: Luxury and Culture

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
Nick Giersdorf
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We just finished our incredible 8-day Mediterranean cruise on Swan Hellenic's SH Diana, and I'm still buzzing from the experience. From the moment we stepped on board, we knew we were in for something special. The ship is absolutely beautiful - our room was spacious and comfortable with stunning sea views. But what really stood out was the crew. They were so warm and attentive, always going ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for this wonderful review, I was onboard for this exact cruise and this was exactly my experience too, Denise felt like family and her stories will stay with me. I am over...

Sail Date: September 2024

Find a SH Diana Cruise

Any Month
Other Swan Hellenic Ship Cruise Reviews
SH Vega Cruise Reviews
SH Vega Cruise Reviews
SH Minerva Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.