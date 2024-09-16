"Where did Swan Hellenic need improvement (and thus the reason I did not give the highest rating):
- Onboard Entertainment: the lectures and presentations were very good; however, outside this there was little in the way of entertainment - some creativity here is necessary; there was an onboard pianist who was just mediocre (very repetitive night after night)
- Reservation and pre-departure aspects of the booking process was woefully inadequate.We would just hope that Swan Hellenic take a look at a more holistic approach to the entire customer relationship lifecycle...."Read More
If you are looking for more of an expedition feel and more opportunities for landings with a few nice amenities, I HIGHLY recommend the SH Diana in the Swan Hellenic cruise company. The weather dictated much of what happened on our cruise and we often ended up going to different bays than originally planned which is easier to do when you are on a smaller vessel. One day, we had to change plans ...
Normally, the crew that look after your everyday kind of activities on board a cruise tend to have responsibilities such as lifeguard or DJ or whatever. On expedition cruise like this one, however, it's all about expertise in various areas to do with science and nature. All were expert boat handlers and could 'mata' a 'fuego' if called upon to do so. Moreover, they were people with degrees or ...
We were very excited to be able to cruise on Swan Hellenic Diana on a unique route from Cape Town to Ushuaia, visiting Tristan de Cunha, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. This was to be our second expedition to Antarctica and the attraction of the additional islands as well as a virtually new ship was a huge draw for us.
The reality, though, was quite different from our ...
Myself and my wife had always wanted to visit the Seychelles and the Swan Hellenic itinerary looked amazing. Unfortunately the reality was anything but.
SH advertise : ‘See what others don’t’ implying visists to remote islands, hikes to less visited sights, isolated snorkeling spots etc
The reality : Trips to Islands that could all have been visited on a day trip from Mahe, Guides that ...
I'll start with the good - Overall my husband and I enjoyed our cruise but this was mostly due to the people we met on board.
The ship was lovely and finished to a good standard.
The Seychelles was amazing, but we would have liked to see more.
The food was good albeit often not very warm and limited choice for vegetarians.
Now the bad :( - we were very disappointed with ...
I sailed with Swan Hellenic in October 2024 on their heart of the Seychelles cruise. The cruise had many problems but I decided to hold off posting an immediate review in order to give Swan Hellenic the opportunity to address these issues. After a couple of communications from their Global Head of Guest Relations, which were basically cut and paste responses, paragraphs that didn’t relate to ...
The SH Diana is a wonderful ship with relatively spacious and well-furnished rooms. The public areas are attractive, and it is well-equipped with areas to eat and drink. The facilities for Swan Hellenic’s oft-quoted ‘expedition’ ethos are also good.
However, this fundamental provision, is seriously undermined when it comes to delivery of a quality holiday experience. Across the board, there ...
VERY DISAPPOINTING
I’ve tried to give a balanced view but it’s difficult given that the cruise was disappointing in so many ways.
The advertising and details of the trip looked good, but it appears to have been written by a marketing person in a remote office somewhere, and nobody checked if what they were promising was actually possible or could be delivered. And it wasn’t. Most timings ...
A great way to see the islands of the Seychelles. They are small islands and most can be explored in 1 or 2 days. Having the ship as a floating hotel made visiting 7 different islands very simple and hassle free.
The ships crew, cabins and dining facilities were all excellent. Entertainment was limited but was as expected.
The guided walks and tours were very good and we were privileged to ...
We just finished our incredible 8-day Mediterranean cruise on Swan Hellenic's SH Diana, and I'm still buzzing from the experience.
From the moment we stepped on board, we knew we were in for something special. The ship is absolutely beautiful - our room was spacious and comfortable with stunning sea views. But what really stood out was the crew. They were so warm and attentive, always going ...