So much wildlife in Antarctica!
Photo Credit: SKBK
Zodiac cruising
Photo Credit: SKBK
SH Vega
Photo Credit: MF68
What the staff did for my friend's birthday!
Photo Credit: SH Vega Canadian Lights
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
132 reviews

Excellent experience on the SH Diana!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
SKBK
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are looking for more of an expedition feel and more opportunities for landings with a few nice amenities, I HIGHLY recommend the SH Diana in the Swan Hellenic cruise company. The weather dictated much of what happened on our cruise and we often ended up going to different bays than originally planned which is easier to do when you are on a smaller vessel. One day, we had to change plans ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for such a detailed and great review! It sounds like you had a fantastic time and yes the pasta bar is very appreciated by many guests!! Glad you had the opportunity of...

Sail Date: December 2024

Five star ship with 7 star service

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Klsy
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Fantastic ship. Five star hotel on the seas with 7 star Food & Beverage and Housekeeping services and customer service is phenomenal. Nothing you ask is too much. The captain and crew are very friendly and interact with guests wherever and wherever they meet. The expedition team is phenomenal as well. Every trip is well planned. Every trip is well organized. Safety is paramount. The ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Wow!! Thanks a lot for your wonderful feedback! We are glad to hear you enjoyed your trip and that you had a fantastic time! We are looking forward to having you aboard soon on your next...

Sail Date: December 2024

Heavenly Hellenic

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
ConorTheKid
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Normally, the crew that look after your everyday kind of activities on board a cruise tend to have responsibilities such as lifeguard or DJ or whatever. On expedition cruise like this one, however, it's all about expertise in various areas to do with science and nature. All were expert boat handlers and could 'mata' a 'fuego' if called upon to do so. Moreover, they were people with degrees or ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Woweeee what a review, thank you so much for taking the time to post your experience. It sounds simply magical. So pleased you had such memorable experience. We hope to welcome you back...

Sail Date: December 2024

Remarkable Voyage!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
Nelrin
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Exceeding expectations! For 18 days, the Swan Hellenic SH Vega was my home away from home. Being my first cruise experience, it was a luxurious treat. I genuinely enjoyed every aspect of the expedition and lectures. Thank you for making us feel valued and well looked after. The food options were incredible, and the crew staff provided outstanding service. Despite their tireless efforts, they ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for your wonderful post. Sounds like an amazing adventure. We cannot wait to welcome you back onboard in the future. Sending all the best, Kim Daplyn Global Head of Guest...

Sail Date: November 2024

A BUCKET LIST MUST DO EXPEDITION VOYAGE !

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
S L W
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Wonderful experience on an absolute fantastic small expedition ship the SH Vega ! Although the ship has a passenger capacity of 152, on our voyage there were only 115 passengers which was even better, actually more crew than passengers. The ship was built in 2022 and the interior is contemporarily designed and very tastefully decorated throughout. Our balcony stateroom (middle position for ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Awww thank you so much for the wonderful review. So pleased you enjoyed your trip and the beautiful Vega, she is pretty special. Hope to welcome you back onboard very soon. Sending all...

Sail Date: November 2024

A Wonderful Expedition to Antarctica

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Vega

User Avatar
StanC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I had a wonderful time with SH Vega Cruise for Antarctica. Though it’s for our 40-year wedding anniversary initially, yet it’s a truly perfect expedition experience for our lifetime as well! We’d like to deeply thank all crew members for their great works during the 18-day exciting journey. Our special appreciations, meanwhile, should go to the Expedition team, especially to Mariam, ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

What wonderful words and what an adventure, congratulations on your 40th Wedding Anniversary, what a milestone and what a way to celebrate. I truly appreciate your feedback on the TV and...

Sail Date: November 2024

Some Good, Lots of Bad

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
ECCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were very excited to be able to cruise on Swan Hellenic Diana on a unique route from Cape Town to Ushuaia, visiting Tristan de Cunha, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. This was to be our second expedition to Antarctica and the attraction of the additional islands as well as a virtually new ship was a huge draw for us. The reality, though, was quite different from our ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for taking the time to post and we are sincerely sorry to read this. We would like to address this further for you, please send over your concerns to...

Sail Date: November 2024

Not what we expected. Expensive for what you get.

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
KrissyH
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I'll start with the good - Overall my husband and I enjoyed our cruise but this was mostly due to the people we met on board. The ship was lovely and finished to a good standard. The Seychelles was amazing, but we would have liked to see more. The food was good albeit often not very warm and limited choice for vegetarians. Now the bad :( - we were very disappointed with ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you for the taking the time to post and I am so sorry to read your comments, this is really disappointing to note. We will work with your Tour Operator to ensure a full response is...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Felt like a Guinea Pig on a Training Cruise

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
Mazaran
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I sailed with Swan Hellenic in October 2024 on their heart of the Seychelles cruise. The cruise had many problems but I decided to hold off posting an immediate review in order to give Swan Hellenic the opportunity to address these issues. After a couple of communications from their Global Head of Guest Relations, which were basically cut and paste responses, paragraphs that didn’t relate to ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

Thank you so much for your continued feedback and we are sorry you remain dissatisfied with the responses and compensation offer. We will ensure this is used for improvements to the service...

Sail Date: October 2024

NOT a Luxury Cruise. Don't Believe the Advertising

Review for a Indian Ocean Cruise on SH Diana

User Avatar
Bernie46
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Myself and my wife had always wanted to visit the Seychelles and the Swan Hellenic itinerary looked amazing. Unfortunately the reality was anything but. SH advertise : ‘See what others don’t’ implying visists to remote islands, hikes to less visited sights, isolated snorkeling spots etc The reality : Trips to Islands that could all have been visited on a day trip from Mahe, Guides that ...
Read More

Response from KimD, Guest Relations Team

We are so sorry to read of your concerns and are working with your Tour Operator to provide a full response to you. Thank you for taking the time to post and we will ensure all aspects of...

Sail Date: October 2024

