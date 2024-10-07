If you are looking for more of an expedition feel and more opportunities for landings with a few nice amenities, I HIGHLY recommend the SH Diana in the Swan Hellenic cruise company. The weather dictated much of what happened on our cruise and we often ended up going to different bays than originally planned which is easier to do when you are on a smaller vessel. One day, we had to change plans ...
Fantastic ship. Five star hotel on the seas with 7 star Food & Beverage and Housekeeping services and customer service is phenomenal. Nothing you ask is too much.
The captain and crew are very friendly and interact with guests wherever and wherever they meet.
The expedition team is phenomenal as well. Every trip is well planned. Every trip is well organized. Safety is paramount. The ...
Normally, the crew that look after your everyday kind of activities on board a cruise tend to have responsibilities such as lifeguard or DJ or whatever. On expedition cruise like this one, however, it's all about expertise in various areas to do with science and nature. All were expert boat handlers and could 'mata' a 'fuego' if called upon to do so. Moreover, they were people with degrees or ...
Exceeding expectations!
For 18 days, the Swan Hellenic SH Vega was my home away from home. Being my first cruise experience, it was a luxurious treat. I genuinely enjoyed every aspect of the expedition and lectures. Thank you for making us feel valued and well looked after. The food options were incredible, and the crew staff provided outstanding service. Despite their tireless efforts, they ...
Wonderful experience on an absolute fantastic small expedition ship the SH Vega !
Although the ship has a passenger capacity of 152, on our voyage there were only 115 passengers which was even better, actually more crew than passengers. The ship was built in 2022 and the interior is contemporarily designed and very tastefully decorated throughout. Our balcony stateroom (middle position for ...
My wife and I had a wonderful time with SH Vega Cruise for Antarctica. Though it’s for our 40-year wedding anniversary initially, yet it’s a truly perfect expedition experience for our lifetime as well!
We’d like to deeply thank all crew members for their great works during the 18-day exciting journey. Our special appreciations, meanwhile, should go to the Expedition team, especially to Mariam, ...
We were very excited to be able to cruise on Swan Hellenic Diana on a unique route from Cape Town to Ushuaia, visiting Tristan de Cunha, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. This was to be our second expedition to Antarctica and the attraction of the additional islands as well as a virtually new ship was a huge draw for us.
The reality, though, was quite different from our ...
I'll start with the good - Overall my husband and I enjoyed our cruise but this was mostly due to the people we met on board.
The ship was lovely and finished to a good standard.
The Seychelles was amazing, but we would have liked to see more.
The food was good albeit often not very warm and limited choice for vegetarians.
Now the bad :( - we were very disappointed with ...
I sailed with Swan Hellenic in October 2024 on their heart of the Seychelles cruise. The cruise had many problems but I decided to hold off posting an immediate review in order to give Swan Hellenic the opportunity to address these issues. After a couple of communications from their Global Head of Guest Relations, which were basically cut and paste responses, paragraphs that didn’t relate to ...
Myself and my wife had always wanted to visit the Seychelles and the Swan Hellenic itinerary looked amazing. Unfortunately the reality was anything but.
SH advertise : ‘See what others don’t’ implying visists to remote islands, hikes to less visited sights, isolated snorkeling spots etc
The reality : Trips to Islands that could all have been visited on a day trip from Mahe, Guides that ...