Offering the chance to live at sea, MV Narrative is a residential ship that will create a floating "neighborhood" for a community of up to 1,000 people, including families. Scheduled to launch in 2025, the vessel is being operated by the new company Storylines. With 547 "residences", owners buy into accommodations for the lifetime of the vessel or lease options of 24 years. The residential hotel ship is being constructed at the Brodosplit shipyard in Split, Croatia.

MV Narrative Deck Plans Offer Customizable Accommodations

As a purpose-built residential hotel ship, rather than a cruise ship, instead of having cabins MV Narrative will offer "global residences". These accommodations come in 11 different categories -- with names such as Discover, Dream, Imagine, Inspire and Wonder -- range in size from interior studio apartments measuring 270 square feet to two-story four bedroom homes with large terraces and hot tubs. The prices of the residences range from $1 million to $8 million for the lifetime of the vessel and a limited number of 25 percent shares of residences are available. At the end of the ship's life owners, expected to be up to 60 years, have the option to rollover to another ship in the fleet without the need to repurchase.

Residences, situated across 11 decks and 87 per cent with balconies, can be customized through a choice of two types of floorplans, two interior design styles -- coastal or contemporary -- and the option to upgrade to include other fixtures and fittings. All of the accommodations are fully furnished and include kitchens. Standard amenities include smart HDTVs with a premium satellite package, Wi-Fi, wireless surround system, adjustable mood lighting and Italian furnishings.

The ship has 20 bars and restaurants -- including a microbrewery and a vegetarian restaurant -- three pools, a bowling alley, golf simulator and outside fitness deck with racquet sports, a yoga area and running track. There is also a marina platform with watersports equipment including sailboats, kayaks and jet skis, plus bike storage for residents to explore port cities and island destinations by bicycle. Other public spaces include larger communal areas and smaller private spaces.

The medical clinic includes a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, nutritionist and physiotherapist. The facilities also include a hospital for emergency medicine and a helicopter landing pad for medical evacuations. A 10,000-square-foot health and wellness center will offer a range of services such as weight loss, anti-aging, detox treatments and dietary planning. Storylines has partnered with the global brand Wellness Solutions to operate the center and company founder and CEO Tony de Leede has been named Storylines' wellness consultant.

Residents pay annual fees to cover most food and drink and 24-hour room service, plus onboard services such as housekeeping and laundry, hairdressing, wellness facilities, medical check-ups and gratuities.

MV Narrative Has Eco-friendly Features

MV Narrative will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) which is currently the cleanest marine fuel and results in 25 percent lower carbon emissions than vessels with diesel propulsion. It will also incorporate technology to convert waste heat into energy.

There will be an onboard zero waste farmers' market with locally sourced products where everything is compostable or recyclable. The ship will also have a solar-powered hydroponic garden to grow produce without the use of soil.

When is MV Narrative's Maiden Voyage?

MV Narrative is slated to set sail in 2025 and the exact date and departure port has yet to be announced.

MV Narrative's Itineraries Follow the Sun and Residents Have Say

With a focus on chasing the sun, the ship will sail across six continents and circumnavigate the globe every three years. Destinations will include Europe, the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Middle East. MV Narrative will spend several days in each port of call. A typical three-month sailing period might start in Rome with stops in Naples, Lipari Island and Sicily, before moving along to Malta, Croatia, Montenegro, Greece and Turkey. Additionally, residents will have the ability to vote to stay longer in certain destinations.

MV Narrative Specs

The ship is 62,000 gross tons and carries 1,000 passengers at full capacity with 450 crew.