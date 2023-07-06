Suites offer the only really roomy accommodation, with separate sitting/dining and sleeping areas.

Minimum grade inside and outside cabins are prettily furnished but small, with limited storage space, and even in balconied cabins the bathrooms are cramped -- largely because they contain walled-off toilets and showers to either side of the sink area. This makes it virtually impossible to dry yourself without going into the main cabin for some elbow room, so prepare to be intimate!

Though beds are turned down at night, cabins are only cleaned and replenished once a day. All have safes, hairdryers and TVs, and room service (at extra cost: an American breakfast costs $15 Singapore per person, plus 15 percent service charge and a $3 Singapore delivery surcharge).

Star Cruises operates a Balcony Class system offering extra perks to passengers choosing higher-grade cabins. These include priority check-in with free welcome drinks, and dining credits towards the cost of using the ship's specialty restaurants.