Public Rooms

As anyone who's traveled in the Far East will know the Orientals are fond of strong colors, and this is reflected in the warm, rich tones of SuperStar Virgo's public rooms.

There is a touch of garishness about the three huge, prancing golden horses which dominate the ship's main atrium lobby -- though these are very popular backdrops for Asian passengers taking snapshots with their ubiquitous cameras.

And the atrium itself -- designed as a courtyard, with shuttered windows, a fountain and very pretty stained glass ceiling insets -- is easy on the eyes, while decor throughout the ship is perfectly tasteful. Indeed, those who've traveled on Carnival Cruise Line vessels will find this ship very restrained!

True, the gigantic Oasis Casino on Deck 7 is rather gaudy (when are casinos ever not?) and the elaborate, high-backed gold chairs in the Palazzo Restaurant may seem a mite over-the-top to Western tastes, but overall this ship provides a very pleasing environment.

Some elements -- like the blue and white, nautical-themed Blue Lagoon restaurant -- will already be familiar to those who have traveled on Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Star, which were originally destined for the Star fleet but transferred over to its subsidiary.

The prettiest lounge is The Galaxy of the Stars on Deck 12, which offers 360 degree views from a large-windowed observatory area sectioned off from the main lounge by glass screens. This lounge hosts lectures, demonstrations and game shows and is a popular dance venue, having a bigger dance floor than the Celebrity Disco on Deck 13.

A spiral staircase leads down from the Galaxy of the Stars to the Captain's Bridge Viewing Gallery, where passengers can view Star Cruises memorabilia and watch the ship's officers at work on the bridge.

SuperStar Virgo's main public rooms are centered around Deck 8, which has a small cinema, two shops, meeting rooms, the Samurai and Taj restaurants, the top level of the two-deck Lido Theatre and the Bellini champagne bar. Bellini, though open plan, has quieter, enclosed wings at either side with large windows offering superb sea views.

Deck 7 holds the casino, the Blue Lagoon, Palazzo and Noble House restaurants, the Grand Plaza (site of the ship's reception desk and those horses!) and the attractive, African-themed Out of Africa karaoke club.

This serves as a patisserie/coffee shop during the day, and has separate rooms for private karaoke parties. Karaoke packages range from the Timon and Pumbaa at $68 Singapore -- which covers two hours' room hire, unlimited snacks and soft drinks -- to the Lion King, a $368 Singapore extravaganza involving two hours' room hire, unlimited snacks, one bottle of Hennessy Cognac or Chivas Royal Salute Scotch, one bottle of wine, six cans of beer and soft drinks (and if that little lot doesn't loosen your vocal chords, nothing will).