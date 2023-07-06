  • Write a Review
SuperStar Virgo Review

4.0 / 5.0
58 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Maria Harding
Contributor

Many cruise ships operate one-off or short-series cruises around the Far East, but if you want a real taste of the Orient, Star Cruises' SuperStar Virgo is the only serious contender.

On this ship, East meets West and the join is seamless; must-have facilities for Westerners include jet stream lap pools, a superb gym, an Italian Trattoria and elegant bars that have been given an Oriental twist with richly colored decor, gold statues, karaoke rooms and some of the best Asian restaurants I've ever eaten in (curry fiends will even find the world's first Indian restaurant afloat!).

One difference North American travelers will notice is the prolific levying of service fees. The long list of charges for extras on SuperStar Virgo may come as a shock to those of us used to free childcare and cabin service -- but at a current exchange rate of approximately $1.7 Singapore dollars to the U.S. dollar (and $3 Singapore dollars to the British pound), this ship is still remarkably good value for money. That's particularly when you consider the increasingly high prices charged for drinks, shore excursions, spa treatments and specialty restaurants on American and British ships. So: A decent bottle of wine on Virgo costs from $12, liqueurs from $3.50 and beers from $2.90, while a most enjoyable morning's elephant riding excursion in Phuket cost $35 per person.

With no gratuity charges and three restaurants offering free Western, Oriental or fusion meals, it's possible to spend less onboard a Far East cruise than you would on a jaunt around the Caribbean.

Ultimately, the best thing about SuperStar Virgo is that you're touring Asia with the Asians, eating the local dishes and absorbing the local culture as you go.

About

Passengers: 1960
Crew: 1300
Passenger to Crew: 1.51:1
Launched: 1999

Fellow Passengers

SuperStar Virgo is one of the most cosmopolitan ships I've ever traveled on -- Indian, Malay, Chinese, English and Australian were just some of the nationalities I spotted on board -- and this cultural mix is very much part of its charm, as you feel you are in Asia even as you cruise around it.

SuperStar Virgo Dress Code

Smart casual is the order of the day on this ship; you don't have to dress up (though many passengers do enjoy dressing for dinner) but flip flops and beachwear are quite rightly discouraged indoors.

SuperStar Virgo Cruiser Reviews

Best for First Time Cruisers: 5 Nights is Not Enough, Lol

Good thing Super Star Virgo (SSV) decided to port in Manila because finally I experienced going on a cruise! I didn't really know what to expect so everything is bright and shiny for me. Haha.Read More
Lucy Stephanie

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Needs Small Details to Improve

Ship sports amenities, only one of my kids was able to go swimming, and she didnt get to use the slide, The slide, does not end in the main pool, so it is a water slide all on its own, which I guess is nice to prevent Sliders hitting people on the bottom.First they only will allow cruisers to eat at one of the dining areas per meal schedule, you can't eat lunch at Star Dining and go up to Lido (buffet) if you want the dessert there.Read More
arvin

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Memorable cruise

No need to travel by air as we have many senior citizens with us.No need to get visa to get to Taiwan and Japan.Read More
avic

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Great Itinerary, Family Cruise

This was the first cruise when Star Cruise's SuperStar Virgo was home-ported in Shanghai for the first time, which will last till November.Read More
AWHW

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

