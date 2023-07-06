These suites are the most modern in presentation, with sloping windows, smart cream and tan decor, and good storage. Inhabitants get a free "welcome" bottle of wine. One down from these are 21 junior suites. Two large-ish picture windows set high on the wall give the suite a light and airy feel, and a pair of generous twins pushed together made a roomy double bed.

The peach and lilac decor was easy on the eye, and although the old-fashioned metal-fronted furniture needed updating, I rather liked its Art Deco style -- and particularly enjoyed the Hollywood glamour of the suite's chunky white telephone. The only item of furniture that really jarred was a very old-fashioned built-in sofa bed (the ship has too many of these, and they need replacing).

The adjustable brass bed lamps were perfect for bedtime reading; two pretty (and new-looking) peach chairs complemented the lilac carpet and curtains; and the cabin had generous wardrobe space as well as plenty of drawers and a large mirror-topped desk-cum-dressing table on one side of the bed.

And as well as a safe, a full-length mirror and a stocked mini-bar (featuring tiny bottles of Evian for $3.90, Cokes for $1.70, Perrier at $2.20 and beers at $4.50, Pringles and M&Ms available for $1.50 a pack), there was free tea and coffee making facilities with liquid milk (Yay!).

Two petty annoyances: The TV badly needed some closed-circuit video channels, as its satellite reception broke up badly as soon as the ship left port; and the bathroom was reached via a squeaky -- and sticking -- sliding door.

The bathroom itself was slightly old fashioned, with a blue plastic sink, an ineffective wall-mounted hair dryer and limited storage space (effectively just a wall-mounted wire basket and a shelf beneath the sink). But it did have a generously sized tub, a powerful shower, clean blue and grey decor, and more room than is standard nowadays. So overall, this was a good, light, roomy cabin for the price (and remember, this is a budget-priced ship).

Below the junior suites come Deluxe Oceanview and Oceanview cabins. (The Deluxe is slightly larger, but other than that, there isn't much difference.) Both feature small picture windows, small-ish blue- and white-tiled shower rooms, and single beds that can be combined into doubles (except in a couple of Deck 2 cabins, where beds are fixed).

There are four cabins for folks with disabilities on Deck 4 -- all are inside but roomy and well adapted, with low wardrobe rails and big bathrooms.

At the bottom of the accommodation range are port-holed minimum-grade outsides, and three- and four-berth inside cabins.

Only suites have safes and mini-bars, but all cabins have hair dryers and all outsides have robes. Basic Star Cruises-branded toiletries are also provided (shampoo, conditioner and body lotion in a logoed clear plastic zip bag).