Spa & Fitness

A very substantial main pool (one of the biggest afloat, at 60 ft. by 26 ft.) and a lovely pool area is a highlight of SuperStar Libra. Adjacent to the whopping main pool is a steeply shelved three- to six-foot paddle/plunge pool, and there are two white canopied whirlpools and a yachtie-style (sail-surrounded) shower.

Newish grey-brown close-woven sun beds are more comfortable than they look, and though the dark blue flooring needs replacing, the overall effect is impressive, with plenty of white plastic tables available for cool drinks in the shade, tiles in fresh seaside-y shades of deep blue, and white and teak surrounds the pool and whirlpools.

Best of all, the ship features a rare concept called "Noiseless Sunbathing," with no music played around the pool until the band strikes up at 6 p.m. -- heaven if, like me, you just like to snooze over a book and hate incessant racket. Plenty of fresh blue and white towels are available, and the pool assistants are delightfully helpful and will spread them on a sunbed for you -- service usually associated more with a luxury than a budget ship.

And if the pool area gets crowded -- not a problem on my cruise -- lots more sunbathing space can be found on the Deck 10 balcony.

There are two spa areas; one at the top of the ship on Deck 10, between the golf driving range and Coconut Willy's outdoor bar, and the other just off the pool area on Deck 9.

The top spa area has a small gym with space for three walkers, two steppers, two bikes, one cross-trainer, weights and an aerobics space. Aerobics classes are free, while special exercise classes -- including cardio kickbox, power benching and Latin Groove dance sessions -- cost $8. The upper spa also has a sauna and one treatment room. Personal training is offered for $20 (30 to 45 minutes); stretching with basic sports massage costs $30 for the same timescale; a half-hour fitness assessment costs $15; and a 45-minute kickboxing class costs $30.

Massages, including Ayurveda and Thai treatments, cost between $92 and $95 an hour ($10 more for an in-cabin massage). Do check if there are special offers available on port days, as discounts are considerable.

The lower level spa is the best place for a massage; white louvre doors lead into a calm area with deep white armchairs for foot treatments, and there are massage beds surrounded by billowing white curtains and cooled by overhead fans.

The ship also has a shop-style, glass-fronted hair and beauty salon on Deck 4.