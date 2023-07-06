  • Write a Review
SuperStar Libra Review

3.5 / 5.0
16 reviews
Star Cruises is best known for its Far Eastern itineraries, which -- because it's a Kuala Lumpur-based line and big in the local markets -- provide the most authentic Asian voyage experience. Onboard SuperStar Libra, there are "real McCoy" touches like tatami rooms, sushi bars and Chinese, Japanese and even Indian restaurants.

The ship offers short cruises (one to three nights) from Penang, Malaysia to ports in Thailand. And while certainly not the newest or most glamorous cruise ship in the region, SuperStar Libra has a quirky charm all of its own.

There are several reasons for this, which will become obvious as this review progresses, but the main one is that the ship's largely Asian crew are simply superb -- friendly, sweet-natured, efficient and very attentive.

Indeed, some of our fellow passengers loved the crew so much they were in tears saying goodbye to them as the cruise ended. That's heartfelt praise indeed.

Passengers: 1480
Crew: 680
Passenger to Crew: 2.18:1

Fellow Passengers

Though this ship is marketed primarily to Asian passengers, the official onboard language is English, so North Americans, Brits, Australians and others fluent in the King's tongue are accommodated beautifully.

SuperStar Libra Dress Code

Passengers dress respectably for dinner, but don't tend to go over the top with sequins and tuxedos. By day, casual is fine and the ship is very relaxed, but sunbathers are asked to cover up before going into The Saffron for lunch or tea.

SuperStar Libra Cruiser Reviews

Superstar Libra cruise from Port Klang to Medan, Phuket and Penang (May 2018)

Overall it was a pleasant trip but there’re certain parts that SUPERSTAR LIBRA needs to improve that is refurbish the Inside State Room (deck 2) as it’s too worn out and all the bathrooms as well.Read More
msbel102

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Have Sailing once in a life

Choosing star cruise Libra is just a reasonable cost. This is first experienced to me. I’m worries on dizzy inside the deck and not able to enjoy the trip.Read More
JCLeong

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

Honesty Is The Best Policy! Thank You Mary Rose!

It was my first family trip on SuperStar Libra a week before Chinese New Year and the cruise was not too packed. It was a short 5D4N cruise from Port Klang-Phuket-Macleod Island-Penang.Read More
Karen Anthony

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Enjoyable and relax

I'll highly recommend everyone to have their experience on SuperStar Libra Cruise at least once in their life time.Read More
Viyin

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

