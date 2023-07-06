Star Cruises is best known for its Far Eastern itineraries, which -- because it's a Kuala Lumpur-based line and big in the local markets -- provide the most authentic Asian voyage experience. Onboard SuperStar Libra, there are "real McCoy" touches like tatami rooms, sushi bars and Chinese, Japanese and even Indian restaurants.

The ship offers short cruises (one to three nights) from Penang, Malaysia to ports in Thailand. And while certainly not the newest or most glamorous cruise ship in the region, SuperStar Libra has a quirky charm all of its own.

There are several reasons for this, which will become obvious as this review progresses, but the main one is that the ship's largely Asian crew are simply superb -- friendly, sweet-natured, efficient and very attentive.

Indeed, some of our fellow passengers loved the crew so much they were in tears saying goodbye to them as the cruise ended. That's heartfelt praise indeed.