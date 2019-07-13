Ladder in the Owner's Cabin to be used with the skylight for emergency evacuation.
Photo Credit: BethanieKay
Owner's Cabin - the red boxes on the left are a "break glass for key" method to get into the room in case the emergency escape needs to be used.
Photo Credit: BethanieKay
Owner's Cabin bathroom sink.
Photo Credit: BethanieKay
Owner's Cabin bathroom, with bathtub "shower" that you can only stand in if you're shorter than 4'9", and a 31" (3 foot) drop from the bathtub edge to the floor.
Photo Credit: BethanieKay
Repositioning cruise - sailed the Med

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
Wkenned1313
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I loved the idea of real sailing and always wanted to see the smaller ports in the Med, so when I saw that on reposition one could travel the entire width of the Med (Turkey to Caneries), I signed up for the whole 35 days. Even with the single supplement, the price was quite reasonable; the accommodations, food and service excellent. Sailing into the small ports was as nostalgic and ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing experience... IF

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
FredT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I have always loved the "small ship" experience, and have no need to be entertained, so this was a perfect fit for us. BUT, if you need nightly entertainment, want to dine alone at a table, don't like international crowds, (I would say 60% of the passangers NOT from the USA) or are prone to seasickness, this is NOT the cruise for you. If you remember that this is first and formost ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Interesting experience - but you have to take the good with the bad

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
BethanieKay
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Although I'm a veteran cruiser (more than 19 cruises at this point), this was my first experience on a Star Clippers ship. Sailing on this type of a ship offers a unique cruise experience, and in my opinion has the following pros and cons: PROS: • The Star Flyer has a passenger capacity of 170 max, but we had 155 on our sailing with all rooms occupied but one. This low passenger count ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Wonderful journey

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
Frizzy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We really loved the sailing element of this Mediterranean cruise, and the feel of being on a small ship. The sails were up most of the time, although I’m not sure how much of our journey was carried out under pure sail rather than ‘motor-sailing’, because of course they do have to keep to schedule. Star Flyer is a beautiful, elegant ship – lots of brass and varnished wood, and neatly coiled ...
Sail Date: April 2023

No problem until I got home

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
elklemi
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Good cruise but some significant drawbacks

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
brianbollwage
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from cruising with Star Clippers again. First, there policy of confiscating passengers passports for the duration of the cruise is incredible in this day and age. It makes life easy for ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Another fantastic Star Clipper experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
myrabenson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands. Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing, food top class. Wonderful guests on board. Monya our cruise director was warm, friendly but most importantly knowledgeable and efficient. Wonderful home-spun entertainment each evening ...
Sail Date: January 2020

West bound Atlantic Crossing

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
PJ Quilter
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having sailed once before in the Caribbean with Star Flyer we decided on taking it across the Atlantic. The 23 day crossing was a combination of Malaga, Spain to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria (9 days) and Las Palmas to Barbados (14 days). Due to popularity it was over a year from booking to sailing. Cabin 121. 80% of passengers are repeat. We arrived in Malaga 4 days before the cruise, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Great Small Ship Experience - Third Time with Star Clippers.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
CarolinaJD118
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose a repositioning itinerary that took us from Malta to Malaga, stopping in Sardinia, the Balearics, and along the Spanish Coast. Previous cruises had set our expectations. Star Clipper is a small line with three small ships that use sail frequently. Frequent stops in European ports insured that the food stocks were excellent. As a repositioning cruise, the opportunities for water ...
Sail Date: October 2019

We chose a tall ship for our first cruise ever, and glad we did

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

User Avatar
mapsd
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We had never cruised previously because we did not like the idea of a floating city, so the smaller tall ship made sense, especially when it had a cruise that included our bucket list of places to see in Greece. We did our research and knew what to expect, and the Star Flyer exceeded in most regards, especially the food! If tons of activity and entertainment is your goal, this isn't your ...
Sail Date: July 2019

