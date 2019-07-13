Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Flyer

My wife and I have always loved the "small ship" experience, and have no need to be entertained, so this was a perfect fit for us. BUT, if you need nightly entertainment, want to dine alone at a table, don't like international crowds, (I would say 60% of the passangers NOT from the USA) or are prone to seasickness, this is NOT the cruise for you. If you remember that this is first and formost ...