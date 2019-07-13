"Sailing on this type of a ship offers a unique cruise experience, and in my opinion has the following pros and cons:
I loved the idea of real sailing and always wanted to see the smaller ports in the Med, so when I saw that on reposition one could travel the entire width of the Med (Turkey to Caneries), I signed up for the whole 35 days.
Even with the single supplement, the price was quite reasonable; the accommodations, food and service excellent. Sailing into the small ports was as nostalgic and ...
My wife and I have always loved the "small ship" experience, and have no need to be entertained, so this was a perfect fit for us. BUT, if you need nightly entertainment, want to dine alone at a table, don't like international crowds, (I would say 60% of the passangers NOT from the USA) or are prone to seasickness, this is NOT the cruise for you. If you remember that this is first and formost ...
Although I'm a veteran cruiser (more than 19 cruises at this point), this was my first experience on a Star Clippers ship. Sailing on this type of a ship offers a unique cruise experience, and in my opinion has the following pros and cons:
PROS:
• The Star Flyer has a passenger capacity of 170 max, but we had 155 on our sailing with all rooms occupied but one. This low passenger count ...
We really loved the sailing element of this Mediterranean cruise, and the feel of being on a small ship. The sails were up most of the time, although I’m not sure how much of our journey was carried out under pure sail rather than ‘motor-sailing’, because of course they do have to keep to schedule.
Star Flyer is a beautiful, elegant ship – lots of brass and varnished wood, and neatly coiled ...
This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from cruising with Star Clippers again.
First, there policy of confiscating passengers passports for the duration of the cruise is incredible in this day and age. It makes life easy for ...
Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands.
Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing, food top class. Wonderful guests on board.
Monya our cruise director was warm, friendly but most importantly knowledgeable and efficient. Wonderful home-spun entertainment each evening ...
Having sailed once before in the Caribbean with Star Flyer we decided on taking it across the Atlantic. The 23 day crossing was a combination of Malaga, Spain to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria (9 days) and Las Palmas to Barbados (14 days). Due to popularity it was over a year from booking to sailing. Cabin 121. 80% of passengers are repeat.
We arrived in Malaga 4 days before the cruise, ...
We chose a repositioning itinerary that took us from Malta to Malaga, stopping in Sardinia, the Balearics, and along the Spanish Coast. Previous cruises had set our expectations. Star Clipper is a small line with three small ships that use sail frequently. Frequent stops in European ports insured that the food stocks were excellent. As a repositioning cruise, the opportunities for water ...
We had never cruised previously because we did not like the idea of a floating city, so the smaller tall ship made sense, especially when it had a cruise that included our bucket list of places to see in Greece.
We did our research and knew what to expect, and the Star Flyer exceeded in most regards, especially the food!
If tons of activity and entertainment is your goal, this isn't your ...