Category 3 cabin
Photo Credit: Scottish Sailer
Embarkation on the star clipper
Photo Credit: Scottish Sailer
Photo Credit: ludicat
Photo Credit: ludicat
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
43 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Fantastic Star Clipper Experience
"Overall it was a totally wonderful experience and we would certainly travel in Star Clippers again in the future.The Star Clippers are unique in being smaller sailing ships rather than the large cruise ships...."
Scottish Sailer avatar

Scottish Sailer

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

1-10 of 43 Star Clippers Star Clipper Cruise Reviews

Fantastic Star Clipper Experience

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise

Scottish Sailer
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The Star Clippers are unique in being smaller sailing ships rather than the large cruise ships. They give a much more intimate experience.. We travelled on the Star Clipper. The cabin we had was a category 3. It was surprisingly spacious and comfortable with a double bed, significant dressing table, seat and adequate storage space. The bathroom was small but perfectly functional. The dining ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Ship needs a lot of work - lower your expectations

Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise

Never lost
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my fourth and probably last star clipper cruise. The clipper was recently placed back in service after a 2 year dry dock - where it seems it just sat with no real improvements. Decking was in horrible shape after 2 years of no use - some of which had broken materials and had to be taped off. Plumbing in our cabin didn’t work and needed to be fixed ( never really worked well but it did ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Not for everyone

Asia Cruise

mtl3108
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Some will love this unique sailing ship experience. For us it was interesting and had its good moments with some great scenery in the Andaman Sea, but was spoiled by a very noisy cabin (due to the ship's generator running 24/7), and an overall lack of personal space. We will not repeat the experience, as we prefer a private balcony cabin and an evening buffet meal option. The ship never ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Superb tall ship experience

Asia Cruise

ludicat
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a great intimate soft adventure but with all the luxuries. We shared the experience with 144 other passengers but you never felt crowded. Every sail away the sails were raised along with emotions. Dining was very good with a six course meal should you choose with full waiter service. Drinks were well priced with house drinks at 3.5 Euro along with an excellent wine list from house ...
Sail Date: September 2019

An exciting and romantic sailing adventure in luxury......

Asia Cruise

Hilarys
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose Star Clipper on recommendation of our independent travel agent as being a great ship to go on for a first voyage. It surpassed our expectations and we shall certainly do another one. We chose this route because we wanted to sample the Borneo wildlife and we saw orangutans, sun bears, many monkeys and crocodiles. The ship exuded class and comfort, the service was excellent and the ...
Sail Date: May 2019

A Wonderful Cruise

Asia Cruise

Rogersonaj
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Choose the cruise to get some sun after the European winter and because of a recommendation from cruising friends. Star Clipper herself is becoming tired and in some areas is looking her age but you very quickly forget this as the experience gets better and better by the day. We boarded in Phuket and cruised the Thai islands and Penang. The crew generally were tireless in making things work. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Less than magical

Asia Cruise

marcc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A trip on Star Clippers was on our bucket list but this just did not meet our expectations. Sailing on a clipper ship requires compromises. This is not a 90,000 ton behemoth and you have to accept the space limitations that are to be expected on a 164 passenger 360 foot Barquentine. The cabins are tiny, the dining room feels cramped. There are not many public rooms. Shaded deck space is ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Exceeded high expectations

Asia Cruise

myrabenson
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Fabulous. Started a two week, back-to-back from Phuket - Northern route first week, then Southern. We had done similar cruises in the Caribbean on the old Windjammer Barefoot Cruise ships back in the early noughties, before they went bust, and on the SV Mandalay twice over the past few years. This time, for a number of reasons, we wanted a bit more luxury and fancied a different route so the South ...
Sail Date: January 2019

A Good Cruise

Asia Cruise

dragon lady grandpa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The staff on this ship were excellent, great service and friendly / food was very good. The ship is fascinating to sail on especially when they raise the sails, truly a sight to watch. As it is not a large cruise ship you are not crowded with too many people. Our cabin was small but comfortable. The only downside, a serious safety concern is getting off/on the gangplank when getting into/out ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Star Clipper cruise from Bali - a beautiful, working tall ship

Asia Cruise

Judith M
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Never been on tall ship cruise before. Chosen as it coincided with end of a conference in Bali. Embarkation and disembarkation easy and smooth. Smaller than traditional large cruise ships - about 70 passengers on board, but at full capacity the ship can take about double that number. Most of passengers from UK, Germany, and a few from USA. English, German and French spoken by the crew for ...
Sail Date: September 2018

