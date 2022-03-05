"It was just beautiful
Although we had a fantastic time - we are lifelong boat owners and sailing fanatics - and as such this is probably the perfect holiday for us, but not for all.
We loved the relaxed informal atmosphere. Our fellow passengers were an interesting bunch and a party seemed to happen every hight.
We’ve done a couple of “big ship” cruises and we decided they weren’t for us; too many people basically. We decided to give the Royal Clipper a try. For us, this turned out to be a good experience.
If you want a casino, cabaret shows, dressing for dinner and so on then the Clippers probably won’t be your thing. If you prefer a more informal experience then yes!
Though I am not sure I could withstand more - my wife and sister in law and local friends were all set on going and my knee was shot. And the ship had stairs (ladders in nuatical terms) but no elevators. And I use a cane. Not good. Hoofed it to a colleague who shot me up with enough cortisone and marcaine to make me think I was 21 again and away we went. I knew I would pay for it but the other ...
We have done a couple of cruises on the big ships but wanted something different and we sure did get it with this trip. The Royal Clipper is a sailing ship and we made our way through the Eastern Caribbean region under sail for the entire week. That is not something which you get to do every day. We loved every minute of it.
So the “sail always” were nice especially because this is a full rigged clipper ship, rigging took quite awhile and the amount of canvass was impressive. After a few departures this got kind of old and as far as I could determine the ship mostly relied on the engines for propulsion as is the case with other “sailing ships”, it’s mostly for the visual effects.
This was our first time on Star Clippers – a choice we made due to the interesting small port itinerary not typical of larger cruise ships and the fact that it was a working tall ship with a small complement of passengers. The Royal Clipper is hand’s down a fun and dramatic ship to sail on. The fact that they raise the staysails with each port departure and play Vangelis’ Conquest of Paradise ...
The Royal Clipper is like no other cruise ship—you sail on her for the experience of being on the world’s largest active sailing ship. Where you go is almost incidental. It is like a very large, traditionally outfitted yacht. Lots of brass and wood, and quite elegant. We were on the Cannes-Lisbon cruise. It was our second cruise on the RC (there are many repeat customers—over half on our cruise ...
We sailed on Royal Clipper in 2014 and loved it. We couldn't wait to go back, so much so, we booked two cruises back-to-back.
This time was a VERY DIFFERENT experience.
- Blistering paint and rust on ceiling, banged up woodwork, bad stains on carpet, chipped up paint on walls
