The food is tasty and varied, with nightly options of fish, chicken or meat, a pasta dish and a vegetarian preparation. Regular meals are served only in the dining room, though a continental breakfast is available for early risers in the Piano Bar.

Main Dining Room (Commodore Deck): The spacious, terraced dining room offers a variety of seating configurations, from cozy nooks to group tables. It's at the bottom of a three-story atrium, which gives it an open, airy atmosphere. Passengers can dine between 7:30 and 10 p.m., and seating is open. The service on our cruise was attentive, but relaxed to the degree that we felt comfortable lingering at our table as the dining room emptied out.

The dinner menu includes a choice of a couple of appetizers, like caprese salad or spicy seafood ragout. There's also a nightly soup selection followed by a palette-cleansing sorbet. Entrees feature a choice of fish, poultry or meat (one night was tilapia with tomatoes, chili and apple salsa; duck breast with braised red cabbage; and Caribbean jerk pork). There's a nightly vegetarian option and a chef's suggestion. Other items on the nightly menu: salad, consume, a pasta dish and sirloin steak with frites, plus several dessert options.

House wine is 3.50 euros a glass. Bottles range from 21 to 50 euros, with most in the mid-20s.

For a literal look at what's on the menu, drop by the Piano Bar in the early evening to view a display of the night's featured entrees.

Buffet breakfast, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., consists of the usual fare, such as made-to-order omelets, cereal, pastries, scrambled eggs, salmon and fresh fruit.

A lunch buffet, served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., follows daily themes such as seafood, Italian and Caribbean. There's a carving station, salad bar with standard but fresh ingredients, cold meats and a hot fish, chicken and beef selection, along with a cooked vegetable or two, potatoes and/or rice. There's fresh fruit and a selection of cheeses to end the meal, plus a dessert table laden with seven or so varieties of sweets, from chocolate cake to fruit crumble.

On Caribbean cruises, there's a beach barbecue on one day, featuring burgers, hot dogs and all the fixin's.

Piano Bar (Main Deck, aft): A bare-bones continental breakfast is set out from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Piano Bar. For peckish night owls, a midnight snack is served from 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. Coffee, tea and fruit are available here 24 hours.

Tropical Bar (Main Deck, midship): Once per cruise, weather permitting, lunch is served on deck in the Tropical Bar. In addition, nothing-fancy cocktail-hour snacks are set out daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fare includes finger sandwiches, cheeses and fruit.

Room Service: In-room dining is limited to occupants of the two Owner's Suites and 14 Deluxe Suites. These passengers can order from the regular dining room menu for delivery to their cabins.