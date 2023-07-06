Even in standard outside cabins, there's an impressive amount of storage space with a three-drawer dresser, three-drawer bedside table, three-shelf closet, two under-the-bed drawers (or one drawer if you opt for a double bed rather than two singles) and a two-shelf cabinet containing a small safe. Furnishings also include a small desk/dressing table with upholstered stool, and an armless lounge chair. The flat-screen TV airs one news channel each in English, German and French, plus a few documentaries (in the three languages) that are replayed throughout the cruise. A wide selection of DVDs is available, but don't expect a lot of current titles.

Lighting is superior, with individual reading lights over the beds, an overhead ceiling light, a spotlight over the chair, double wall lamps flanking the over-dresser mirror and another by the desk/dressing table, plus an overhead light in the entryway.

Bathrooms are likewise well designed, with marble floors. Two large under-sink shelves and a three-shelf medicine cabinet provide generous storage space. Only eight of the cabins (in the top categories) have bathtubs. The others have a shower bordered by a shallow lip, so water tends to run out onto the bathroom floor. There's an extra floor drain, so between that and a bathmat, things stay fairly dry. Standard toiletries are provided (but bring your own conditioner), as is a hairdryer. There's a 110-volt shaver outlet, but you'll need to bring a converter for U.S. appliances and/or an adaptor plug for 220-volt outlets.

Interior: There are only six inside (Category 6) cabins, all located forward on the Clipper Deck. Each measures 100 square feet, but have the same basic amenities as double cabins, including marble bathrooms.

Outside: The 90 outside doubles (a few have a pull-down berth to accommodate a third person) are 148 square feet and have two portholes.

Balcony: The 14 Deluxe Suites -- 255-square-foot verandah cabins (the first on a sailing vessel) -- are on the Main Deck and include a sitting area, minibar (there's a charge for contents), whirlpool tub and room service. They also have a double closet. Verandahs are furnished with a small plastic table and two chairs. Two 175-square-foot Category 1 Suites (Main Deck, aft) open directly onto a relatively quiet, but public, deck at the rear of the ship. They're similar in layout to the Deluxe Suites, and are equipped with a whirlpool tub/shower and minibar, but don't get room service.

Suite: Two 320-square-foot Owner's Suites on the Clipper Deck aft open into inside corridors and lack balconies. They have two sleeping areas and two bathrooms and come with a stocked (free) minibar, room service and 24-hour snack menu. The main living area includes an elevated platform bed (ideal for a child or two, or as a spot for lounging). There's a separate bedroom and adjoining bathroom with a whirlpool tub/shower and bidet. A second bathroom is off the main room. It's tiny (think train compartment) but contains a toilet, sink and shower.