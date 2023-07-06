Entertainment & Activities

It's primarily up to passengers to concoct their own fun on this low-key ship. But then again, the vessel attracts the sort who probably don't need art shows, towel-folding demos or other standard cruise-issued activities for diversion.

Don't expect polished production numbers on this ship. A solo musician plays guitar and keyboards during cocktail hour in the Tropical Bar (the venue for most evening and group activities, since there is no theater). After-dinner diversions might include a staff-and-passenger fashion show, a talent show or a team trivia contest. On Southern Caribbean cruises, a steel-drum band from Grenada entertains onboard while the ship is in port. And one night features guided stargazing. The disco tunes start spinning around 10 p.m. for dancing in the Tropical Bar.

Scheduled daytime activities revolve around water sports at beach stops. There also are opportunities to climb the mast, and guided bridge and engine room tours are offered once each per cruise. Even if you miss the guided tour, the Bridge has an open-door policy for passengers who want to learn more about the basics of how a sailing ship works. You won't find activities like crafts or games.

Royal Clipper Bars and Lounges

Royal Clipper does not have a lot of watering holes, but the two main bar/lounge venues suffice. With the exception of the after-dinner rush in the Tropical Bar (which doubles as an entertainment venue), passengers usually have no problem finding a seat.

The Tropical Bar (Main Deck, aft): This outside (but covered) bar doubles as a venue for evening events, safety drills and orientation, and cocktail-hour snacks. The bar itself is a large, wraparound affair in the classic dark-wood paneling used throughout the ship. Its expansive wooden deck is the scene for pre-dinner drinks and after-dinner dancing. Hours are 8 a.m. until late.

Piano Bar (Main Deck, midship): Abutting the Tropical Bar, the Piano Bar wraps around the top level of the ship's three-story atrium, looking into the dining room below. It's a large, handsome room with a wood-paneled bar at one end. At the opposite side are two sets of comfy sofas facing each other. Spacious mustard-colored banquettes line both sides of the room.

Its central feature: the glass bottom of the swimming pool on the deck above. Take a seat at one of the stools overlooking the atrium and you might catch a glimpse of someone swimming above you. Portholes surrounding the sides of the pool bring in blue, watery light.

The Piano Bar is a comfortable, spacious area that, during the day, is a favorite spot for passengers hovered over their laptops. Self-serve coffee and tea are available all day and night, and there's always a container of whole, fresh fruit. A white baby grand player piano pumps out standards sans a pianist, but on occasion, a talented (you hope) passenger takes a seat at the keyboard. Hours are 8 a.m. until late.

Pool Bar (Sun Deck, midship): This small 12-stool poolside bar on the top deck primarily serves sunbathers and sunset watchers. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Royal Clipper Outdoor Recreation

Pools

Royal Clipper's three pools are on the Sun Deck, but don't plan on swimming laps. The largest of the three requires about three strokes end-to-end. One side (with built-in seating) is ankle deep. Its far end allows you to submerge, but take note that you're visible in the Piano Bar below, thanks to the pool's glass bottom.

Two additional small pools (fore and aft) aren't much larger than a typical hot tub, and are primarily used as a means to cool off.

Recreation

On most cruises, there are multiple opportunities to climb the mast (with a harness). A marine deck at the stern is lowered at some ports for swimming and other water sports, including kayaking and paddleboarding. Passengers can borrow snorkeling gear at the start of the cruise to keep with them for the duration. On beach days in the Caribbean, the staff hauls the aquatic toys to use from the shore.

For a one-of-a-kind experience, climb out onto the netting at one side of the bowsprit. When the ship is at full sail, you'll feel like you're flying over the ocean. If you're lucky, you might see pods of dolphins swimming alongside the ship.

Sun Decks

The main sunbathing area is on the forward Sun Deck, where there are plenty of lounge chairs. On the aft Sun Deck, more lounges are shade protected under a tarp. Some built-in benches are at the front of the ship near the Bridge for those who want a full-on view.

Royal Clipper Services

The library, tucked behind the Tropical Bar on the Main Deck, provides a cozy spot for reading and relaxing. (There's even a gas fireplace.) It's roomy enough to accommodate four cushy red leather sofas, 15 velvet-upholstered armchairs and numerous small side tables. Wood paneling and red carpeting give it a clubby ambiance. There's a good selection of English-language books (among other languages), presumably left by previous passengers, which can be borrowed. Open 24 hours.

Internet access costs 6 euros an hour (20 euros for 4 hours), but connections are slow and the staff recommends waiting until you get to port to go online. You'll need to bring your own device, as there are no computers for passenger use. The staff will assist in printing or email needs, though there may be a charge.

The ship has no official guest services desk, though the cruise director does set up an excursion desk.

There's no doctor onboard (except on transatlantic sailings), but there is a nurse (who does double duty as a waiter).

A small retail shop sells Star Clipper logoed clothing and accessories. If you need sunscreen, toothpaste or other necessities, you'll have to wait to get them in port.

Laundry and dry cleaning services are available; washers and dryers for passenger use are not.