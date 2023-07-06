It's important to note that not much emphasis has been placed on cabin decor. Staterooms are designed for sleeping and bathing and, while they are reasonably comfortable, passengers didn't otherwise spend much time in them. Just three have double beds; cabins 24 and 25 were the nicest on the ship, complete with a brass four-poster (first time we'd ever seen a real bed on a cruise ship!). Cabin 34 has a small double. Otherwise, all rooms come with twin beds. If you want a double bed it's best to book as far ahead as possible.
Storage space is fairly minimal - there's a tiny alcove that serves as a closet and a couple of small drawers. Bathrooms feature a "head" (basic toilet) and a rudimentary shower. The sink is in the room itself.
No amenities - beyond bars of soap - are provided.