Entertainment & Activities

One of the most interesting aspects of a cruise on Canadian Empress is the style of itinerary. Daytimes would alternate with a few hours spent sailing then a short stop in a small town to see some aspect-of-interest (from the Frederick Remington museum to the quite-fabulous Upper Canada Village historic site). While sailing, cruise directors organized competitions, ranging from a take-no-prisoners shuffleboard tourney to a ship-wide scavenger hunt. This curmudgeonly 40-something traveler - who, it must be admitted, thought she'd avoid the group activities and just catch up on her reading - was quite surprised at how much fun it was to participate (and never finished one book).

While sailing, the Captain would occasionally broadcast facts about interesting places we passed. And, as befits a destination-oriented line, shore excursions are included in the cruise fare.

Evening entertainment featured the aforementioned solo acts (with the exception of an excellent trio that has played one night per voyage for the past 18 years) and quality varied considerably.