Cabin sizes range from 240 square feet (22 square metres) for the oceanview Vista Suites to 587 square feet (89 square metres) for the two Owner's Suites.

In between, there are Verandah Suites -- the same size as the Vista Suites, but with 50-square-foot (4.5-square-metre) balconies -- and the new Medallion Suites on Deck 8, which measure 490 square feet (45 square metres), including 125-square-foot (12-square-metre) balconies.

There is also one "original" Medallion Suite on Deck 7. This is very popular because it is so spacious -- 667 square feet (62 square metres) -- but it has no balcony.

Silver Suites are 541 square feet (50 square metres), including 92-square-foot (eight-square-metre) balconies.

There are two Royal Suites on Deck 6, measuring 736 square feet (69 square metres), including 126-square-foot (12-square-metre) balconies. There are also two Grand Suites that are 1,019 square feet (95 square metres) and include 145-square-foot (14-square-metre) balconies.

All suites have fully stocked mini-bars (drinks included in the price), flat-screen TV's and DVD players, hair dryers, marble bathrooms with showers and full-size baths, a choice of Bulgari or Acqua di Palma toiletries, bathrobes and slippers, personalised stationery and a choice of pillows. A welcome bottle of Pommery Champagne will also be waiting on arrival, along with fresh fruit and flowers.

Passengers in the top suites additionally have free butler service, free laundry (excluding dry cleaning and press-only) and an espresso machine. A complimentary newspaper -- choose from several international titles -- is delivered to each suite early in the morning. (Non-suite passengers can pay for newspapers at a price of $7.50 a day.) Canapes arrive around 5 p.m. each evening.

The top-level suites all have separate sitting and dining areas, second TV's and bathrooms with separate baths and showers. Owner's Suites have guest toilets.

I was in the new Owner's Suite and stumbled on a few irritations -- nowhere to hang towels after use, too few electric plugs in the sitting/dining room -- but, overall, it was superb. I did hear moans from other passengers that there was no news channel on the TV.

The Grand and Royal Suites have connecting doors to neighboring Verandah Suites to provide two-bedroom configurations. The Owner's Suites have connecting doors to Vista Suites -- so no balconies -- if two bedrooms are required.