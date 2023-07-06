Silver Wind is one of the cosiest and most intimate ships afloat, with beautifully designed suites and inviting cabins and public rooms.
Silver Wind is a small ship -- it took about five minutes to work out where everything was! For me, that was one of its big selling points, as it offered a very friendly atmosphere. The all-inclusive drinks policy also does a lot to promote that friendliness, especially if you are cruising alone.
If you like to do more than sunbathe, read books or eat -- and if your perfect holiday includes a huge casino, schedules packed tight with enrichment activities, and silly pool games -- this is not the cruise for you.
There were 213 passengers on my around-India cruise from Chennai (Madras) to Mumbai, and they had come from all corners of the earth. By far, the biggest group was from the U.S. -- 80 passengers -- but there were Australians, New Zealanders, British, Germans, Belgians, Spanish and various other nationalities. Many were retired or close to retirement age; 140 were past Silversea passengers. Only one couple had never cruised before.
Silversea has a mixture of formal, informal and smart-casual dress codes. For formal nights, women should wear cocktail dresses, evening gowns or trouser suits, men should have tuxedos or dark suits. Informal means dresses or trouser suits for the ladies, jackets for the men (ties optional). Our 11-night cruise had three formal nights, four informal nights and four smart-casual evenings.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Silver Wind price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
Great small ship experience
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Antarctica is One For The Bucket List
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Wonderful Adventure
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Historic crossing Northwest Passage
10+ Cruises
•
Age 20s