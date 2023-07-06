  • Write a Review
Silver Wind Review

5.0 / 5.0
191 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall

Silver Wind is one of the cosiest and most intimate ships afloat, with beautifully designed suites and inviting cabins and public rooms.

Silver Wind is a small ship -- it took about five minutes to work out where everything was! For me, that was one of its big selling points, as it offered a very friendly atmosphere. The all-inclusive drinks policy also does a lot to promote that friendliness, especially if you are cruising alone.

If you like to do more than sunbathe, read books or eat -- and if your perfect holiday includes a huge casino, schedules packed tight with enrichment activities, and silly pool games -- this is not the cruise for you.

Pros

All-inclusive pricing, fabulous crew

Cons

Minimal onboard entertainment, small casino

Bottom Line

A luxurious cruise experience without being pretentious

About

Passengers: 298
Crew: 212
Passenger to Crew: 1.41:1
Launched: 1995
Shore Excursions: 316

Sails To

Arctic, Antarctica, South America, Mediterranean

Sails From

Tromso, Islay, Reykjavik, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Vancouver, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Puerto Caldera, Manaus, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Lisbon, San Diego

Fellow Passengers

There were 213 passengers on my around-India cruise from Chennai (Madras) to Mumbai, and they had come from all corners of the earth. By far, the biggest group was from the U.S. -- 80 passengers -- but there were Australians, New Zealanders, British, Germans, Belgians, Spanish and various other nationalities. Many were retired or close to retirement age; 140 were past Silversea passengers. Only one couple had never cruised before.

Silversea Silver Wind Dress Code

Silversea has a mixture of formal, informal and smart-casual dress codes. For formal nights, women should wear cocktail dresses, evening gowns or trouser suits, men should have tuxedos or dark suits. Informal means dresses or trouser suits for the ladies, jackets for the men (ties optional). Our 11-night cruise had three formal nights, four informal nights and four smart-casual evenings.

More about Silversea Silver Wind

Where does Silversea Silver Wind sail from?

Silversea Silver Wind departs from Tromso, Islay, Reykjavik, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Vancouver, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Puerto Caldera, Manaus, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Lisbon, and San Diego

Where does Silversea Silver Wind sail to?

Silversea Silver Wind cruises to Tromso, Spitsbergen (Svalbard), Ilulissat, Reykjavik, Akureyri, Santiago (Valparaiso), Puerto Montt, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Buenos Aires, West Point, Vancouver, Astoria, Oregon, San Francisco, Monterey, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Puerto Vallarta, Punta del Este, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Agadir, Lisbon, Dutch Harbor, Sitka, Metlakatla, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Golfo Dulce, Lima, Split, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Iona, St. Kilda, Porto (Leixoes), Vigo, Saint-Malo, Le Havre, Tristan da Cunha, Cape Town, San Diego, and Port Angeles (Washington)

How much does it cost to go on Silversea Silver Wind?

Cruises on Silversea Silver Wind start from $5,100 per person.

Is Silversea Silver Wind a good ship to cruise on?

Silversea Silver Wind won 2 awards over the years.
Silversea Silver Wind Cruiser Reviews

Great small ship experience

We recently returned from a 12 night cruise on Silver Wind. This was our second Silversea Cruise and first expedition cruise.Read More
sharonMartin

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Antarctica is One For The Bucket List

Overall a great cruise and well worth theThis was my first experience on Silversea and overall I was very impressed.Read More
buttmwcm

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Wonderful Adventure

It’s an expedition ship so food won’t be quite as over-the-top as a traditional cruise, but it was certainly excellent and with a good variety.The Captain and Expedition Leader worked tirelessly to alter the itinerary ensuring we would encounter the best possible weather for wildlife viewing.Read More
AmberlBB

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Historic crossing Northwest Passage

We had a short game viewing ride after arriving in Greenland,did see some animals,boarding ship went ok.Entertainment on ship consist of a very talented piano player and a guitar player and singer,we also have lectures from the expedition team every day.Read More
bearhall

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

