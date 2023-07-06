Silver Wind is one of the cosiest and most intimate ships afloat, with beautifully designed suites and inviting cabins and public rooms.

Silver Wind is a small ship -- it took about five minutes to work out where everything was! For me, that was one of its big selling points, as it offered a very friendly atmosphere. The all-inclusive drinks policy also does a lot to promote that friendliness, especially if you are cruising alone.

If you like to do more than sunbathe, read books or eat -- and if your perfect holiday includes a huge casino, schedules packed tight with enrichment activities, and silly pool games -- this is not the cruise for you.