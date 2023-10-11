"We experienced one terrible one in Malta, but most of the tour guides were very good.On the port they did provide a shuttle, which you still had walk a good deal and the ride from the ship very short, so didn’t understand that at all...."Read More
As experienced Regent cruisers, this was our first cruise with Silversea, and having read all the negative reviews on the Silver Whisper on this website, we were a bit nervous. But we were very pleasantly surprised. The ship was in mint condition. Our suite was spacious enough, the bed was very comfortable, and we really liked the double sink in the bathroom. The staff was exceptionally nice, ...
Overall this was a very enjoyable experience. Lovely accommodation, comfortable public areas (never overcrowded), very good food and service throughout--and a good selection of tours to choose from. I'd certainly recommend Silversea and the Silver Whisper. There were just a few things which struck me as strange. The butlers and their deputies were great, but have to dress in ridiculous heavy suits ...
Embarkation: Used Silversea transfer services, our flight got in at 7 a.m., they were there. We were told we had to wait for others, we ended waiting for over 2 hours. No one else showed up. Taken to a hotel in Rome to wait. We were told that they had a room set up for us with breakfast, it consisted of rolls and no coffee. We were told we could walk to the Trevi fountain and Spanish ...
Silver Whisper has been refurbished. Very welcome. Comfortable chairs everywhere, pleasant colour scheme. The air conditioning was not perfect but was fine. The main issue last trip, not being able to get food easily at odd hours of the day, has been solved with the installation of the Atrium café. Those banana and chocolate skewers are not to be missed. Downsides: the washers and driers have been ...
Thought Silversea's was a high end cruise line. Veteran cruiser with many trips on Oceania, Princes,and many other lines. First: disappointing customer service. One of the reasons we selected this cruise was the itinarary, Auckland to Sydney with a stop at Philip Island to see penguins. Somewhere between booking and sailing they changed the itinarary and eliminated Pillip Island. No notice, ...
This is our second Silverseas cruise with the first being July 2023. The first cruise was an expedition cruise around the Kimberley region and was fabulous.
We are still onboard the current cruise but I’m exhausted from arguing with the fabulous staff night after night about this antiquated rule that men need a jacket even on informal night. My husband is well attired in smart country club ...
Chose this cruise for the itinerary from Hong Kong to Bangkok via cities and remote islands in the Philippines, a brief call in Malaysian Borneo, and two nights in Ho Chi Minh City - fascinating to visit rapidly developing countries under different political systems. We enjoyed most of the included excursions but underestimated the sapping effect of the heat and humidity. For our convenience, we ...
We enjoyed our 14 cruise to Se Asia on the Silver Whisper. This was our 2nd cruise with Silver Sea . The ship is a bit tires and showing it’s 21+ years in service. We loved the itinerary Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and finishing in Thailand. The staff on board were excellent , especially our cruise director Moss. We never had to ask for anything ; there was always someone there to ...
We chose this ship mainly because of the itinerary. The cabin was designed well and of reasonable size with a walk in closet and a balcony. The food in all restaurants was superb varied and with reasonable wine offerings. The excursions were as advertised and well managed. The smaller number of passengers made the general feeling of very few passengers on board and lots of room on excursions. The ...
As usual, I looked at this cruise for the destinations first, then Silversea's policy of having no single supplements on some of their cruises. Why all lines don't have this, I can't understand - it's the best marketing idea ever. Fill empty cabins close to sail date with singles who can afford higher-end cruises and who are often flexible with travel dates. Anyway, this time worked very well for ...