Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Whisper

Embarkation: Used Silversea transfer services, our flight got in at 7 a.m., they were there. We were told we had to wait for others, we ended waiting for over 2 hours. No one else showed up. Taken to a hotel in Rome to wait. We were told that they had a room set up for us with breakfast, it consisted of rolls and no coffee. We were told we could walk to the Trevi fountain and Spanish ...