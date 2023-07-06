Six pairs of standard suites connect; the Royal, Grand and Owner's suites also connect to the adjoining standard suite. Two suites on Deck 5 are wheelchair-accessible, and many suites can accommodate a third passenger in a pull-out sofa.

In every suite, passengers find twin beds that convert to one queen, vanity table with a mirror, writing desk with personalized stationery and a love seat (or larger) with at least one armchair and table. Pratesi bed linens and down duvets combine to create luxurious sleeping arrangements. Each suite has a walk-in closet with drawers and hanging space, including padded hangers, bathrobes and slippers, and amenities such as a shoe buff, umbrella and hair dryer. Butlers place a lighted Silversea keychain bedside and carefully wrap glasses left outside cases in eyeglass cloths.

On the tech side, there's a phone, USB port and plugs bedside, a flat-screen TV with multiple international channels (including ship-specific ones, such as a bridge cam) and complimentary on-demand movies that remember where you left off if you need to finish watching on another day. Interactive components include viewing daily activities and restaurant menus, and checking your bill.

Mini-bars are stocked with beer, water and soda, according to your preferences. Passengers can also request bottles of wine and liquor for an in-cabin setup -- whatever they desire from complimentary onboard offerings. Welcome Champagne is available and fresh fruit is also provided.

All suites feature marble bathrooms with a toilet, double vanities, full-sized bathtub with shower sprayer and clothesline, and a separate glass-enclosed stall shower. Standard suites receive Bvlgari green tea toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and bar soap), as well as liquid hand soap; higher-end suites are set with Bvlgari white tea toiletries. All passengers have a choice of toiletry brands: Although Bvlgari is standard, you can request Sebamed hypoallergenic or Sicilian brand Ortigia, instead. Six glass shelves by the mirror, as well as a shelf below the vanity, provide plenty of bathroom storage.

Butler service is not lip service; these men and women are highly experienced and well trained. Your butler can serve meals and snacks in-suite, bring you a choice of pillows from the extensive pillow menu, pack and repack your bags, shine your shoes before formal nights (without you asking) and help with reservations. Butlers and suite stewards may team up to surprise passengers with a candlelit bubble bath and chilled Champagne after they return from a day's outing. They even clean your luggage and tie them with Silversea ribbons near the cruise end.

Vista Suite: At 287 square feet, the smallest accommodations onboard offer side-by-side sleeping and sitting areas separated by a curtain and a large picture window, but no balcony. Sitting areas feature a love seat and a chair.

Veranda Suite: On Decks 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, these measure 345 square feet, including a 60-square-foot veranda, furnished with two upright chairs and a drinks table. The sitting area is slightly larger than what you find in lower-category suites. Some Veranda Suites can accommodate a third passenger in a pull-out sofa.

Medallion Suite: The two Medallion Suites on Deck 7 midship measure 521 square feet, including the 81-square-foot balconies. These are the first true suites with a bedroom separated by curtained glass walls from a living room. A side table expands into a full dining table for in-suite meals. The bathroom is split; the bath, shower and double vanity are in one room that opens onto to a half-bath (toilet and sink), so when entertaining, you can hide the bathing area. The walk-in closet is located between the bedroom and the bathroom.

Additional amenities for this suite level and above include special welcome Pierre Marcolini chocolates, afternoon canapes on request, unlimited premium Wi-Fi, dinner at an officer's table, illy espresso machine and complimentary laundry, wet cleaning and pressing. All laundry is returned either beautifully folded, wrapped in tissue paper and sealed, or hung in your closet.

Silver Suite: Sleeping three, the Silver Suites are truly spacious at 653 to 701 square feet and are located midship rather than forward, so they are quieter and feel less movement and are among the most popular suites onboard. A hallway with several shelf-and-cabinet units lead to a desk and then opens onto a large living and dining area with a one-person pull-out love seat, end tables and armchairs, a round dining table for four and a long buffet area with an illy espresso machine and fruit tray. As with the Medallion Suite, the bedroom is set off by curtained etched-glass walls, with a vanity, corner cabinet and second TV as well. There is no bedside table, but shelf space above the bed is available. A large walk-in closet separates the bedroom from the split bathroom. Extra-wide balconies measure 110 to 123 square feet, double the size of standard verandas, with upgraded furnishings including a small dining table.

Royal Suite: Two Royal Suites, measuring 967 or 1,007 square feet, including a 110- to 116-square-foot veranda, are found on Decks 6 and 7 all the way forward, on the port side. The suites sleep three but can also be combined with adjoining veranda cabins to make one two-bedroom suite that sleeps five and measures 1,312 to 1,352 square feet with a 170- to 176-square-foot balcony. This suite level and above has the bedroom separated from the living area by solid walls; here, the bedroom is under the angled front of the ship with long windows looking out to sea. The living and dining area also features a small bar with bar seating. There's a master bathroom with a full-sized whirlpool tub, plus a second powder room by the suite entrance. Additional amenities for this suite category and above are dinner for two in La Dame once per cruise and two hours of worldwide phone use in your suite.

Grand Suite: The four Grand Suites on Decks 6, 7 and 8 are nearly identical in layout to the Royal Suites, and given that the six forward suites are not standard sizes, it's unclear to us after touring one of each why Silversea splits them into different categories. Alone, Grand Suites range from 941 to 1,090 square feet, including verandas measuring 103 to 116 square feet, and sleep three. When combined with the adjoining Veranda Suite to form a two-bedroom unit, they are 1,286 to 1,435 square feet, including balconies of 163 to 176 square feet.

Owner's Suite: The Deck 7 top accommodations actually have slightly less interior space (919 square feet) than the Royal and Grand Suites, but are located in the more stable and convenient middle of the ship and offer the biggest private veranda (220 square feet). They can be combined with an adjoining Vista Suite for a two-bedroom arrangement that measures 1,264 square feet. The Owner's Suites feature all the same amenities as the top-tier suites -- true separate bedrooms, sitting areas with pull-out couches and dining space with a bar, and master and powder bathrooms. However, because the suites are not at the curved bow of the ship, they are more rectangular in layout, without slanted forward walls.