Photo Credit: NettleFlower
Photo Credit: NettleFlower
Breakfast at sea
Photo Credit: DC Folk
Photo Credit: sanaactive1
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
373 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Not expected of a 5* cruise line
"Ship late in / port authorities slow / problems with the gang plank we had every excuse {the best one, never confirmed, was a 180degree turn needed because the gang plank could only be used on one side} .First, we queued for border control which was quick and then queued for security which appeared to being used as a buffer before you jointed another queue to board the ship...."Read More
lookout1000 avatar

lookout1000

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 373 Silversea Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews

So very disappointing

Review for a Africa Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
tiny rod
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Very disappointed. Ports canceled even though other ships went. Captain heard the complaints and gave guests a 2 day credit for a future cruise. I specified that I did not accept and wanted compensation. Still have not heard a thing. This cruise was not worth the money I paid. I have been on others that far exceeded my expectations. The boat is old and not due to dry dock til 2027. Good luck with ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

6 days Athens-Athens

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
NettleFlower
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was my first cruise, so I have nothing to compare it to. All I can say is I thorougly enjoyed it. The embarkation was super quick and smooth. We were on the ship sipping the welcome drinks in no time. The cabin was spacious and the bed comfortable. The ship may be ”old” but everything l saw was in good condition. Overall look was understated elegance, do not expect bling or ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Over-the-top service

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
noname007
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Service was excellent! Spirit is a bit dated and needs a bit of love. Surcharge for LaDame ($60/pp) and Seishen ($40/pp) was a bit much considering the price of the cruise and they don't change their menu, so no reason to go back. Silver Note was the best restaurant on the ship and no surcharge. The ambience and the dinner entertainment and dancing were a great experience. Indochine and Le ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

The Silver Spirit is exceptional!

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
CruisinPashmina
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

After a not so hot experience on the Silver Nova, last December, I am enjoying the usual WONDERFUL Silversea adventure. Mine is an Iceland, and Ireland’s west coast sail which will end in Southampton. We have had to make itinerary adjustments due to very rough seas, but I have no complaints. The very experienced Captain. has kept us constantly advised, the crew has been outstanding. The food has ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Not great

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
Lady Judie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

A very expensive cruise for a once in a lifetime experience. I’d watched so many you tube videos on what to expect so I felt well prepared. Sadly the reality nowhere near lived up to my expectations. Firstly, on entering the suite I was pleased at the size but felt it looked a little shabby and dated with obvious damage to furniture. The butler came in and introduced himself, said he has ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Make your own mind up!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
Herefordshire
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Reading other posts on this site pre-voyage gave cause for concern but nothing could be further from the truth - yes Silver Spirit is 'elderly' but it is maintained to the highest standards and is spotlessly clean and comfortable throughout. The weather was against us on our cruise to the extent we had to miss two ports but we could not have asked for better and more attentive staff to look after ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Stay away. Stay very very far away from Silversea

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
Travelingmercies
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Very old dated ship. Told by travel agent was higher end than Viking….absolutely not true. (During excursions other past Viking cruisers on this Silversea cruise also commisserated about how horrible the experience was vis a vis Viking and their expectations.) Apparently the ship is going into dry dock for overhaul next year. Do not book unless you get a screaming deal. Absolutely NOT the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Fine but not amazing

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
Skibum2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just got off the ship today. Our experience is colored by absolutely phenomenal weather. We had sun every day, little rain and temps in the high teens/sixties everywhere. Had that not been the case, and I have to believe with this itinerary it is more likely to be worse, my review wouldnt be as good. I dont know that the combo of travel time from port/tender and excursion options are ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

4 star not 6 star

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
British traveller
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I’ve been on 8 previous wonderful Silverseas cruises, but how standards have dropped in the last 3 years. No fruit in the suite, no soft towels, the ship is tired and old. A round Britain cruise but no British food. The chefs were all Asian, and the menus were Asian themed or geared to the American style of massive steaks. No meals were presented attractively as you would find in European ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

3-4 star hotel-like experience.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
Very unhappy customer
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Like being in a 3 to 4-star hotel. A tired ship with tired and on the whole uninterested staff. A big disappointment. La Dame is not a good restaurant, not worth the money. I would not recommend it. Silversea used to be a great cruise company, however, I think that they are now at the lower end of the market. It is a shame, however, something has changed and not for the best. There seemed a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Find a Silver Spirit Cruise from $2,800

Any Month
Other Silversea Ship Cruise Reviews
Silver Moon Cruise Reviews
Silver Moon Cruise Reviews
Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews
Silver Ray Cruise Reviews
Silver Muse Cruise Reviews
Silver Nova Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.