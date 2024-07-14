"Ship late in / port authorities slow / problems with the gang plank we had every excuse {the best one, never confirmed, was a 180degree turn needed because the gang plank could only be used on one side} .First, we queued for border control which was quick and then queued for security which appeared to being used as a buffer before you jointed another queue to board the ship...."Read More
lookout1000
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Filters
1-10 of 373 Silversea Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews
Very disappointed. Ports canceled even though other ships went. Captain heard the complaints and gave guests a 2 day credit for a future cruise. I specified that I did not accept and wanted compensation. Still have not heard a thing. This cruise was not worth the money I paid. I have been on others that far exceeded my expectations. The boat is old and not due to dry dock til 2027. Good luck with ...
This was my first cruise, so I have nothing to compare it to. All I can say is I thorougly enjoyed it.
The embarkation was super quick and smooth. We were on the ship sipping the welcome drinks in no time.
The cabin was spacious and the bed comfortable. The ship may be ”old” but everything l saw was in good condition. Overall look was understated elegance, do not expect bling or ...
Service was excellent! Spirit is a bit dated and needs a bit of love. Surcharge for LaDame ($60/pp) and Seishen ($40/pp) was a bit much considering the price of the cruise and they don't change their menu, so no reason to go back. Silver Note was the best restaurant on the ship and no surcharge. The ambience and the dinner entertainment and dancing were a great experience. Indochine and Le ...
After a not so hot experience on the Silver Nova, last December, I am enjoying the usual WONDERFUL Silversea adventure. Mine is an Iceland, and Ireland’s west coast sail which will end in Southampton. We have had to make itinerary adjustments due to very rough seas, but I have no complaints. The very experienced Captain. has kept us constantly advised, the crew has been outstanding. The food has ...
A very expensive cruise for a once in a lifetime experience. I’d watched so many you tube videos on what to expect so I felt well prepared.
Sadly the reality nowhere near lived up to my expectations.
Firstly, on entering the suite I was pleased at the size but felt it looked a little shabby and dated with obvious damage to furniture.
The butler came in and introduced himself, said he has ...
Reading other posts on this site pre-voyage gave cause for concern but nothing could be further from the truth - yes Silver Spirit is 'elderly' but it is maintained to the highest standards and is spotlessly clean and comfortable throughout. The weather was against us on our cruise to the extent we had to miss two ports but we could not have asked for better and more attentive staff to look after ...
Very old dated ship. Told by travel agent was higher end than Viking….absolutely not true. (During excursions other past Viking cruisers on this Silversea cruise also commisserated about how horrible the experience was vis a vis Viking and their expectations.) Apparently the ship is going into dry dock for overhaul next year. Do not book unless you get a screaming deal.
Absolutely NOT the ...
We just got off the ship today. Our experience is colored by absolutely phenomenal weather. We had sun every day, little rain and temps in the high teens/sixties everywhere. Had that not been the case, and I have to believe with this itinerary it is more likely to be worse, my review wouldnt be as good.
I dont know that the combo of travel time from port/tender and excursion options are ...
I’ve been on 8 previous wonderful Silverseas cruises, but how standards have dropped in the last 3 years.
No fruit in the suite, no soft towels, the ship is tired and old.
A round Britain cruise but no British food. The chefs were all Asian, and the menus were Asian themed or geared to the American style of massive steaks. No meals were presented attractively as you would find in European ...
Like being in a 3 to 4-star hotel. A tired ship with tired and on the whole uninterested staff. A big disappointment. La Dame is not a good restaurant, not worth the money. I would not recommend it. Silversea used to be a great cruise company, however, I think that they are now at the lower end of the market. It is a shame, however, something has changed and not for the best. There seemed a ...