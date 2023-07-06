The new design is lighter and Italian modern sleek -- all creamy-beige furnishings with blue and silver accents. Expect plush leather headboards, thick carpeting and light cabinetry with contemporary metal pulls.

Each suite is furnished with a bed that can convert from twin to queen; beds are king-sized in big suites, beginning with Silver Suites on up. The luxe beds are made with silky Pratesi linens and duvets. Suitcases fit easily under all beds. Choose from nine pillow selections, including firm, down-alternative, body pillow and buckwheat. (Standard pillows are 25 to 30 percent down and 70 to 75 percent feather.)

Additional furniture includes a love seat with a small, dining-height table, easy chair and desk/vanity with a stool. Personalized stationery awaits on the desk. All televisions are Samsung flat-screen with live television such as CNN, and are interactive, with media libraries. Silversea keyrings/flashlights are placed bedside. Delicious turn-down Domori (Italian) chocolate squares are delivered nightly. Multiple outlets (110 and 220 volt) and USB ports are on desks and by bedside tables. iHome Radios double as charging stations.

Walk-in closets feature both padded and wooden hangers and a safe. Slippers, sewing kit, umbrella and a hair dryer are in all suites.

Bathrooms possess only one sink in all suites but the biggest (Silver Suites and up), but the room is awash in marble and granite and stocked with soft thick towels. Showers possess two heads (rain and handheld) and a clothesline. The bathroom door has robe hooks. Two plush Etro robes are provided, with slippers. Shelves, on both sides of the vanity mirror, include a jar of cotton swabs and cotton balls.

In the bigger suites (Silver Suites and up), bathrooms feature separate showers and tubs and two vanities.

Each suite enjoys butler service; white-gloved butlers wear morning suits in the daytime and tuxedos at night. They introduce themselves on embarkation day and offer Bvlgari toiletries, including soap (facial and shower), shampoo, conditioner and body lotion. Hypoallergenic Sebamed and Sicilian brand Ortigia are alternatives.

Butlers stock bars with preferred bottles of wine or spirits, sodas and filtered water. (If you want bubbly waiting in a chilled bucket on embarkation day, request in advance.) Butlers also fetch sundries for sale (request a list), including toothbrushes and aspirin.

Provide your butler with laundry by 9 a.m. for same-day service. Neatly folded undergarments are returned wrapped in tissue paper. Clothes on hangers come bundled in a plastic bag and are returned to your closet.

Beginning with Silver Suites, all big suites receive illy espresso makers, complimentary laundry, wet cleaning (which doesn't use dry cleaning chemical solvents) and pressing. They also receive predinner canapes, served by their butler, on request. (Feel free to ask for fancier complimentary hors d'oeuvres like baby blinis with caviar, if not offered.) All big suites can also be configured as a two-bedroom.

Vista Suite: Vista Suites are on Deck 4 and measure 312 square feet with a big picture window. The bed can be curtained off from the living area. There's one 46-inch flat-screen television.

Panorama Suite: The four ocean-view Panorama Suites are on Deck 8 and measure 334 square feet. They have one 42-inch flat-screen television and two chairs, instead of a sofa, in the living area. These suites sit on either side of the two Owner's Suites, and are often utilized as a second bedroom.

Veranda Suite: All Veranda Suites are identical to Vista Suites, except they include a 64-square-foot veranda with two rattan-like chairs and a small table. Classic Veranda Suites are on Deck 5 and 6, and are positioned forward. Superior Veranda Suites are on higher decks (7, 8 and 9), but are also forward. Deluxe Veranda Suites possess a more central location on Decks 6, 7 and 8.

Silver Suite: With 746 square feet, including a 129-square-foot veranda, the 32 Silver Suites come with additional amenities. There is a separate bedroom, divided from the living area with sliding wood doors. There are two televisions; one mounted in the living area and the other opposite the king-sized bed.

The bathroom has a double vanity and both a large shower and a tub. The toilet is separate from the main bathroom, has its own sink and can be entered via the bathroom or the hallway, doubling as a powder room. The dining area features a wood table with four leather chairs and a spacious bar setup with an illy espresso machine. Passengers also receive a beautiful box of divine chocolates from Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini. There's a particularly roomy walk-in closet off the bedroom and lots of cabinets and shelves for storage. Verandas include two chairs, a table and a chaise lounge.

An evening dining with a ship officer, laundry service, wet cleaning and pressing are complimentary. Unlimited premium Wi-Fi (faster than the complimentary standard Wi-Fi passengers in smaller suites receive) begins at this suite level.

Royal Suite: The two Royal Suites are on Deck 7 and measure 990 square feet, including a 129-square-foot veranda. Since the veranda is smaller, and not a wraparound like in Grand and Owner's Suites, the furnishings are customized to the passengers' needs. Request a dining table with chairs, or two chaise lounges with a small table, as desired.

Royal Suites possess all the amenities of a Silver Suite but are all the way forward. Expect more of a posh apartment feel, with a big built-in credenza with shelving and a larger bar than in a Silver Suite. Everything is more spacious than a Silver Suite, including the longer entryway, bigger bathroom, larger living area plus a dining table that can seat up to six.

The separate bedroom offers a comfy chair and ottoman. The high-end mattress, with a horsehair topper, is handmade by Savoir. Royal Suite passengers receive all the amenities of the Silver Suites, plus dinner for two in La Dame (one evening per voyage), one evening dining with an officer and two hours of worldwide phone use from your suite, per voyage segment.

Grand Suite: The four Grand Suites are on Decks 8 and 9, and measure between 1,425 and 1,532 square feet, including a wraparound veranda measuring between 560 to 667 square feet. Expect three seating areas outdoors: Two chaise lounges and a small table, a dining table with two chairs; and two chairs with a small table.

Grand Suites feel even more like a luxury apartment, as every area is bigger than in a Royal Suite. The walk-in closet is particularly large, with much storage space, especially handy for long, multi-segment cruises. Passengers receive all the amenities of a Royal Suite.

Owner's Suite: The two Owner's Suites are on Deck 8 and measure 1,292 square feet, including a 190-square-foot veranda. (Add an adjacent second bedroom, and you wallow in 1,688 square feet of luxurious space.) The Owner's Suite veranda is smaller than that of a Grand Suite; passengers can customize furnishings, such as two chaises lounges and a small table, or a dining table with two chairs.

Owner's Suites are coveted for their central location and let's face it, the name's cachet. Expect a large, oval-shaped dining table with six chairs, a particularly spacious bathroom with additional shelving and a bidet and a living room featuring a couch, a marble table and two leather chairs. Off the living space, you'll find a little office area, with a desk, chair and floor-to-ceiling window views. Owner's Suite receive all the amenities of a Royal Suite and Grand Suite.