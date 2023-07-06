For the refurbishment, the ship was cut in half, and a 49-foot-long prebuilt midsection was inserted. The ship benefits from its greater length with a larger pool, additional outdoor space and seating by the pool and on the sun deck, and an increase of suites from 270 to 304.

Silver Spirit also elevated its dining experiences to echo Silver Muse. The ship scrapped its one primary restaurant for four new dining choices: Atlantide, Indochine, Spaccanapoli and Silver Note. Dining opportunities now total eight. In every dining venue, new and old, the quality of cuisine -- from ingredients to preparation -- soared dramatically in mid-2018.

You'll find many lounges onboard -- from Decks 5 to 11 -- including the newest additions, Dolce Vita and Arts Cafe. Passengers who enjoy reading or borrowing books will treasure Tor's Observation Library, which features an evening-only bar. Art and fashion books fill shelves in the Arts Cafe, a chill all-day hangout with outdoor seating.

With its 2018 renovation, Silver Spirit flaunts a modern Italian design with Art Deco accents, vibing more like a high-priced boutique Milano hotel than a staid cruise ship. Cream and beige rule the color scheme, and hints of red and blue pop beautifully against the neutral palate. Textural furnishings emphasize velvety and tweed fabrics and buttery leather. New, brighter lighting (particularly in suites) lends a cheeriness throughout the ship -- even on the rare gloomy day.

Silver Spirit's best calling card may well be its service. Passengers rarely receive a request denial; the staff -- from suite attendants and reception desk personnel to maitre d's -- are trained to satisfy every passenger whim, whenever possible.

A happy crew usually translates to happy passengers, and on this ship, the saying holds true. The camaraderie shared between officers and other staff is evident, and all crew -- from housekeeping and engineers up to the captain -- warmly smile and greet passing passengers. Over the length of a cruise (particularly a longer one), it's easy to feel as if you are family.

White-gloved and tux-clad butlers up the passenger pampering. Each is generally assigned about 10 to 12 suites per voyage, and every suite enjoys butler service. Butlers can act as if you're their sole passenger, fussing over your room service table and asking about your day when delivering canapes or laundry. A good butler quickly becomes indispensable and many passengers debark Silver Spirit wishing they could take theirs home. (Count this writer as one of them.)

Expect a high-energy vibe similar to Silver Muse -- no matter the age group -- unlike on the more low-key sister ships. The ship's enlargement doesn't diminish any sense of intimacy; it's subtle, and makes Spirit feel more spacious, which passengers enjoy. That said, not every second of any luxury cruise is perfect. A butler may overlook something, a dish may be over-salted, a bartender can be slow -- flawless only exists in our imaginations. But close to flawless? Silver Spirit scores an emphatic yes.