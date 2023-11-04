"Food: B+
While the variety of restaurant choices on our ship was smaller than on larger vessels, the quality of food on board was very good.Unfortunately, our butler and room service were average – on several occasions items we ordered (caviar, bottles of alcohol, water) arrived late or not at all, on the first night there was no Chronicle left in our room showing the next day’s activities, and several items including shampoo, body wash gel and tissues in the bathroom ran out without being replaced...."Read More
commodoredave
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
1-10 of 287 Silversea Silver Shadow Cruise Reviews
Sailing with the Silver Shadow was the most wonderful and amazing experience. With all the newer ships, I was reluctant, the Shadow was one of the original Silversea ships. I reached out to fellow Silversea passengers on our Facebook page. Everyone said it was their favorite ship. Now I know why! The Shadow is classy, beautiful and more intimate than I could have imagined. It was also ...
This was our first time on Silversea after 10 cruises on Seabourn. We had a Silver Suite, which was very nice and spacious. The "Butler Service" (cabin attendant) was terrific. The cabin and the ship's interior, overall, was attractive and well-kept. The embarkation and debarkation processes were speedy and efficient. Everyone we dealt with was friendly and polite. The lunch buffet was ...
This was our 20th cruise, the other most recent on Seabourne and Windstar. We did extensive research prior to choosing this cruise and with a couple of exceptions most cruise lines had many negative recent reviews. They typically cited service cutbacks, staffing shortages and inexperienced staff, as the cruise lines continue to recover from the impact of Covid. I am pleased to report that our ...
Embarkation: We left our hotel via Uber and we’re dropped off at the port where we had our luggage tagged to go onto the ship. We checked in to an area where we showed our identification, had our picture taken and were given a key card and small folio, a pocket folio in order to board the ship. We boarded the ship and immediately went to our room, arriving to a bottle of chilled champagne. ...
Boarding Process: A
The boarding process at the Manhattan cruise terminal was fast and simple. Within 15 minutes, we were on the ship and sitting down to lunch in La Terrazza. In contrast, there were huge line-ups that seemed to stretch to NJ for people waiting to board Carnival and Costa ships. A great start.
Ship condition: B
The Shadow is showing its age (built 2000 and last ...
We have over 80 cruises with the previous 5 on Regent. On Silver Shadow we found the grill had the best filet mignon steak which was perfect when grilled on hot stone. Service was great and the wine excellent. I also enjoyed the spicy corn, avocado, and pasta salad. The lunch buffet was the best I have ever had on a ship. Too many of the items were too good and though I tried to eat a small ...
1. The first problem was that I paid $120/person for a transfer from SFO to the ship. No agent was at the airport to meet us. I called the Emergency cruise number numerous times, but the call was never answered. An agent, Gabrielle, answered when I called the ship. He kept on reassuring me that a vehicle would be there soon to pick us up. No vehicle ever appeared. Finally we took a cab. When we ...
We are not seasoned cruisers, but have really enjoyed three previous small ship cruises with Windstar. We were expecting to go up a notch in opting for Silversea, but were sadly disappointed. The one saving grace, was that all the front-facing bar, cleaning, catering and waiting staff were all fantastic, friendly and welcoming.
However, that only demonstrated the contrast with the more senior ...
This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity.
It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
There are no bad cruises, for us they are adequate to excellent. However, I am writing this review while drinking what is perhaps the worst coffee at Sea on Silver Shadow. The saga of the bad coffee at sea pretty much sums up the cruise experience. This is our 4th Silversea cruise and we generally like a small ship experience. Besides SS we have cruised on Crystal, Oceania, Seabourn and Regent. ...