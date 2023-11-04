The end to a perfect day, a beautiful rainbow for good luck!
Photo Credit: Jenjoy1
Lady Liberty welcomed us to New York.
Photo Credit: windsor08
Hazelnut tart
Photo Credit: windsor08
Silver Shadow underway from Ft. Lauderdale
Photo Credit: windsor08
Featured Review
Lovely cruise through NE/Canada
"Food: B+ While the variety of restaurant choices on our ship was smaller than on larger vessels, the quality of food on board was very good.Unfortunately, our butler and room service were average – on several occasions items we ordered (caviar, bottles of alcohol, water) arrived late or not at all, on the first night there was no Chronicle left in our room showing the next day’s activities, and several items including shampoo, body wash gel and tissues in the bathroom ran out without being replaced...."Read More
commodoredave avatar

commodoredave

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

A fantastic experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
Jenjoy1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sailing with the Silver Shadow was the most wonderful and amazing experience. With all the newer ships, I was reluctant, the Shadow was one of the original Silversea ships. I reached out to fellow Silversea passengers on our Facebook page. Everyone said it was their favorite ship. Now I know why! The Shadow is classy, beautiful and more intimate than I could have imagined. It was also ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Below expectations

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
HappyFeet13
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our first time on Silversea after 10 cruises on Seabourn. We had a Silver Suite, which was very nice and spacious. The "Butler Service" (cabin attendant) was terrific. The cabin and the ship's interior, overall, was attractive and well-kept. The embarkation and debarkation processes were speedy and efficient. Everyone we dealt with was friendly and polite. The lunch buffet was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Wonderful Cruise on Silversea Shadow

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
BR1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 20th cruise, the other most recent on Seabourne and Windstar. We did extensive research prior to choosing this cruise and with a couple of exceptions most cruise lines had many negative recent reviews. They typically cited service cutbacks, staffing shortages and inexperienced staff, as the cruise lines continue to recover from the impact of Covid. I am pleased to report that our ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Fabulous First Class Experience on Silvershadow

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
Brewdoc
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation: We left our hotel via Uber and we’re dropped off at the port where we had our luggage tagged to go onto the ship. We checked in to an area where we showed our identification, had our picture taken and were given a key card and small folio, a pocket folio in order to board the ship. We boarded the ship and immediately went to our room, arriving to a bottle of chilled champagne. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Lovely cruise through NE/Canada

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
commodoredave
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Boarding Process: A The boarding process at the Manhattan cruise terminal was fast and simple. Within 15 minutes, we were on the ship and sitting down to lunch in La Terrazza. In contrast, there were huge line-ups that seemed to stretch to NJ for people waiting to board Carnival and Costa ships. A great start. Ship condition: B The Shadow is showing its age (built 2000 and last ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Excellent Cruise on Silver Shadow

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
Excellent Cruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have over 80 cruises with the previous 5 on Regent. On Silver Shadow we found the grill had the best filet mignon steak which was perfect when grilled on hot stone. Service was great and the wine excellent. I also enjoyed the spicy corn, avocado, and pasta salad. The lunch buffet was the best I have ever had on a ship. Too many of the items were too good and though I tried to eat a small ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Cruise from Hell

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
DNP Nurse
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

1. The first problem was that I paid $120/person for a transfer from SFO to the ship. No agent was at the airport to meet us. I called the Emergency cruise number numerous times, but the call was never answered. An agent, Gabrielle, answered when I called the ship. He kept on reassuring me that a vehicle would be there soon to pick us up. No vehicle ever appeared. Finally we took a cab. When we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Such a disappointment after all the expectation.

Review for a Asia Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
Ollie007
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We are not seasoned cruisers, but have really enjoyed three previous small ship cruises with Windstar. We were expecting to go up a notch in opting for Silversea, but were sadly disappointed. The one saving grace, was that all the front-facing bar, cleaning, catering and waiting staff were all fantastic, friendly and welcoming. However, that only demonstrated the contrast with the more senior ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

We would do this again in a heart beat.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
kimberlydrzymala
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity. It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Worst Coffee at Sea -- RCL Cost cutting is very evident. Not the old Silversea

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Silver Shadow

User Avatar
PaulMCO
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There are no bad cruises, for us they are adequate to excellent. However, I am writing this review while drinking what is perhaps the worst coffee at Sea on Silver Shadow. The saga of the bad coffee at sea pretty much sums up the cruise experience. This is our 4th Silversea cruise and we generally like a small ship experience. Besides SS we have cruised on Crystal, Oceania, Seabourn and Regent. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

