Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Silver Shadow

Embarkation: We left our hotel via Uber and we’re dropped off at the port where we had our luggage tagged to go onto the ship. We checked in to an area where we showed our identification, had our picture taken and were given a key card and small folio, a pocket folio in order to board the ship. We boarded the ship and immediately went to our room, arriving to a bottle of chilled champagne. ...