Despite size differences, all suites possess much in common. They're all well-designed; curtains separate sleeping and sitting areas, and the television swivels between the bed and sitting area. (Except in the largest suites; their separate bedrooms have second televisions.) All closets are walk-in, and feature cloth and wood hangers. Lighting, both overhead and lamp, is good for reading.

Beds convert between queen and twin. Dorelan mattresses from an Italian luxury firm -- new to Silver Shadow -- feature silken Pratesi linens and fluffy down duvets. Passengers select from a pillow menu with nine choices. Sleep comes easy on these beds.

Amenities include personalized stationery, safes, mini-bars stocked with passengers' preferences and water bottles, hair dryers (no diffuser attachments), Etro robes and slippers. A sewing kit, shoeshine bag, binoculars, lint brush and a Silversea keychain with a built-in flashlight are also provided. The alarm clock has a built-in iPod docking station.

The flat-screen Phillips televisions (sizes vary by suite category) offer on-demand movies, music and channels such as CNN, Fox News, ESPN and BBC. All suites are Wi-Fi accessible. Passengers can download complimentary interactive mobile content, including movies, via a Silversea app to their smartphone or tablet. Electrical outlets are both 110 and 220-volt.

All suites -- even the smallest -- have similar bathrooms; a granite stall shower, full-size tub with a clothesline, blue granite counters with double sinks and marble flooring. Shelves are plentiful, lining both sides of a large mirror and underneath sinks. A makeup mirror is located outside the bathroom on a well-lit vanity table that doubles as a desk.

Choose between Bulgari, Salvatore Ferragamo and hypoallergenic toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion and soap. (Ask your butler for more than one brand and your request will be graciously received, especially if booked in a high-level suite.) In the largest suites, passengers can choose the more exclusive white tea-perfumed Bulgari toiletries, versus green tea. Scented reed diffusers by high-end Italian perfumer Laura Tonatto, in fragrances like Shanghai, top all bathroom counters. Basic toiletries, like cotton puffs and swabs, are on counters and replenished as needed.

Passengers receive Italian chocolate squares as nightly turn-downs. Some evenings, such as formal nights, turn-down is elevated to a four-piece gift box of exquisite chocolates from star Belgian confectioner Pierre Marcolini in intense flavors like caramel passion and almond praline. Passengers in the biggest suites receive a 16-piece box of Pierre Marcolini chocolates on arrival. All passengers are welcomed to their suites with a bottle of chilled Champagne.

All suites get white-gloved butler service, Silver Shadow's big drawing card. Butlers do everything, from wrapping loose eyeglasses in lint cloths to greeting passengers shipside with welcome signs after an overnight journey. They pour drinks, replace soap and deliver folded laundry in tissue paper. They unpack and pack for you and when departure time approaches; they clean suitcases and wrap them in ribbons and bows. Getting attached to your butler is easy; saying goodbye is hard.

Vista Suites: The 26 Vista Suites measure 287 square feet and are located on Deck 4. Along with the Terrace Suites, they're the smallest. Don't hesitate to book as they're still comfortable with a seating area with a couch, table and chair, a large picture window and marble baths with double vanities, separate shower and full-sized bathtub. Passengers receive one hour of complimentary Wi-Fi per passenger per day.

Terrace Suites: The nine Terrace Suites on Deck 5 are identical to Vista Suites, except they have floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a shared teak veranda. The veranda is used by all the Terrace Suites and lacks furniture. Passengers also receive one-hour of complimentary Wi-Fi per passenger per day. Two of these suites are equipped for wheelchair access and are conveniently located by the reception and shore concierge desks, boutiques and bar.

Veranda Suites: The 128 Veranda Suites measure 345 square feet, including 60-square-foot private balconies, and are located on decks 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. Veranda Suites' biggest differences from Vista and Terrace Suites are the larger couches with two chairs inside and, of course, the veranda with two rattan-style powder-coated aluminum chairs and a low table. Some Veranda Suites accommodate three passengers with pullout couches. Amenities are the same as in Vista and Terrace Suites, including complimentary Wi-Fi as stated above.

Medallion Suites: The two Medallion Suites on Deck 7 measure 521 square feet, including an 81-square-foot veranda with a dining table, two rattan-style powder-coated aluminum chairs and a matching chaise lounge. They are the most forward of the suites on this deck and the entry level for the poshest suites with the best perks. The living room has a dining area with a richly grained inlayed wood table and four upholstered dining chairs. The seating area includes a couch and two upholstered chairs. A glass partition separates the bedroom from the living and dining area. The bathroom has a separate water closet for the toilet and a sink. Whirlpool tubs, unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi and complimentary butler-served afternoon canapes from a posh Gourmet Bites menu -- starring caviar and blinis, and foie gras terrine with brioche –- begin in this suite category.

Silver Suites: The 13 Silver Suites on Deck 7 measure between 653 and 701 square feet, including verandas between 110 and 123 square feet. They're popular with passengers seeking a midship location with extra space. All Silver Suites accommodate three passengers, with convertible sofas. The separate bedroom is partitioned by wood doors with etched glass. The dining area features the same table and chairs as the Medallion Suite. The seating area includes a couch with upholstered chairs. The bathroom has a separate water closet for the toilet and a sink. Verandas are furnished similarly to Medallion Suites. Extra amenities beginning at the Silver Suite level include a Bang & Olufsen audio system and an Illy espresso-maker.

Royal Suites: The two Royal Suites on decks 6 and 7 measure between 967 and 1,007 square feet, including a veranda of 110 to116 square feet with a dining table and two chairs and a chaise lounge. Passengers who want the extra privacy of the all-the-way-forward location and an extra bathroom prefer these suites. Plus, they're available as a two-bedroom with an adjacent Veranda Suite. The master bathroom has a water closet with a third sink, toilet and bidet. There's also a powder room (no shower or tub). Royal Suites offer the same amenities as Silver Suites.

Grand Suites: There are four one-bedroom Grand Suites, all the way forward on decks 6, 7 and 8, varying in size from 941 to 1,090 square feet, including a veranda of 103 to 116 square feet with a dining table, two chairs and a chaise lounge. An adjacent Veranda Suite can be added for a two-bedroom configuration. They're much like Royal Suites in size and design but those who prefer bigger verandas opt for the Grand Suites. Grand Suites feature a spacious separate bedroom and a roomy walk-in closet -- big enough for two to move around in. This bedroom has so many drawers, it's hard to fill them all. The bathroom has a water closet with a toilet, bidet and extra sink. A powder bath is located off the living room.

The large living room has a full-size couch and two overstuffed chairs. The corner bar has shelves stocked with glasses, granite counter with an Illy espresso-maker and two chairs. An upholstered chaise lounge beckons before a wall-mounted Philips television. Amenities are the same as for Silver Suites and above, plus more: two hours of satellite telephone calls worldwide per voyage, complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service and complimentary dinner for two in Le Champagne per voyage (normally a $40 surcharge per person).

Owner's Suites: Two Owner's Suites on Deck 7 are coveted favorites for their more midship location (compared with the forward-facing Grand and Royal Suites) and the largest verandas. They measure 919 square feet, including a 220-square-foot veranda with an outdoor dining table with two chairs and a chaise lounge. (Request a second, if you like; it will fit but makes the veranda slightly crowded.) Owner's Suites may be configured as a two-bedroom by adjoining with a Veranda Suite. The large living room features a granite bar with three high-backed upholstered chairs, polished wood dining table with four upholstered chairs and a spacious seating area including a couch, two chairs, end tables and a coffee table. The bedroom has a cozy sitting area with a couch, coffee table and chair. The bathrooms and the amenities are the same as in Grand Suites.